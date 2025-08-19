



India and China are cautiously navigating a renewed phase in their bilateral relationship, anchored by high-level diplomatic engagement and an explicit emphasis on stability and cooperation. During the recent visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to New Delhi for the 24th round of talks between the Special Representatives, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar articulated the centrality of peace and tranquillity in the border areas as the foundational precondition for any positive momentum in the ties between the two countries.





Jaishankar stressed that the de-escalation process along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), particularly in eastern Ladakh, must move forward to enable deeper cooperation, acknowledging the challenging period that began with the standoff between Indian and Chinese military forces in April-May 2020. Though both nations have made progress, especially through disengagement agreements and revised patrolling arrangements ahead of the 2024 BRICS Summit, India has continued to assert the imperative of sustained steps toward de-escalation.





Significantly, Jaishankar’s opening remarks at the bilateral meeting reiterated that the relationship should be guided by “three mutuals” — mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest — and cautioned that differences must not escalate into disputes, nor competition into conflict.





The presence of National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, who would continue deliberations on the border issues as India’s Special Representative, underscored the seriousness with which New Delhi approaches stability in the border regions. In this context, Jaishankar’s message was unequivocal: the path ahead requires candour and constructive efforts by both sides, especially as the countries review their relationship and exchange views on the shifting global situation.





Both ministers discussed a broad spectrum of subjects beyond border management, including economic and trade issues, the resumption of Indian pilgrimages to Mount Kailash and Kailash Manasarovar, river data sharing, border trade, connectivity, and other bilateral exchanges. Jaishankar highlighted these areas as critical to fostering people-to-people contacts and a greater level of trust.





Importantly, the interactions also touched on the global environment, noting ongoing geopolitical flux, including efforts to resolve the Ukraine war and the impact of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. The imperative to bolster stability in the global economy and the fight against all forms of terrorism were flagged as priorities for India.





The Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on his part, echoed the importance of confidence-building measures and noted the resumption of the Indian pilgrimage as a positive step. He emphasised that “while pursuing our respective rejuvenation, we can contribute to each other's success and provide the most needed certainty to Asia and the world,” signalling a willingness to cooperate despite broader strategic competition.





The timing of Wang Yi’s visit, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected trip to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin at the end of August, adds further diplomatic significance. The summit, coupled with previous interactions such as Modi’s meeting with President Xi Jinping in Kazan, Russia, during the 2024 BRICS Summit, reflects the continuing engagement at the highest level between the two countries. Jaishankar also conveyed his support for China’s hosting of the SCO summit, lauding the close cooperation during China’s presidency and wishing for strong outcomes.





The talks in New Delhi mark a concerted effort by both India and China to address the legacy of recent tensions and to lay out a roadmap for a stable, constructive, and mutually beneficial future. The discussions focused on practical cooperation, the resolution of sensitive border issues, and wider global and regional developments, with both sides expressing confidence in building a forward-looking relationship that addresses core concerns and interests amidst an evolving international system.





Based On ANI Report







