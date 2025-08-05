



India and the Philippines are actively engaged in strategic talks aimed at enhancing defence cooperation, with a specific focus on developing submarine infrastructure in the Philippines.





This development was officially confirmed by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs during a media briefing on the occasion of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s state visit to India.





The discussions signify a deepening partnership between the two nations against the backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions and evolving security dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region.





The initiative to develop submarine infrastructure is part of a broader agenda to strengthen maritime security cooperation, reflecting India's expanding role as a security partner in Southeast Asia.





By assisting the Philippines in establishing or upgrading its submarine capabilities and related infrastructure, India aims to bolster regional maritime domain awareness and defence preparedness.





This collaboration is also aligned with India’s strategic vision of promoting a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific, reinforcing mutual interests in safeguarding critical sea lanes and enhancing interoperability between Indian and Philippine forces.





The talks coincide with a significant summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Marcos Jr. in Delhi, during which both leaders formalised several agreements spanning the defence and trade sectors.





Notably, the two countries sealed a pact involving the BrahMos missile system, symbolising a milestone in bilateral defence collaboration and technology transfer.





Alongside the submarine infrastructure discussions, the agreements encompass enhanced trade ties and security cooperation, highlighting an integrated approach to strengthening economic and strategic relations.





This growing partnership is situated within the broader context of regional power realignments, where both India and the Philippines seek to hedge against the increasing assertiveness of other regional actors, particularly in contested maritime zones.





For India, advancing defence ties with the Philippines complements its Act East policy and underscores its commitment to being a reliable security partner for ASEAN countries.





Through such initiatives, India is not only projecting its maritime capabilities but also contributing to collective regional stability and resilience in an era marked by strategic competition.





The ongoing discussions between India and the Philippines on submarine infrastructure development represent a significant step in bilateral defence cooperation.





Alongside key agreements on missile technology, trade, and security, these talks underscore a shared vision of enhanced maritime security and strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific, positioning both nations to collaboratively address emerging challenges in the region.





Based On Reuters Report







