



During Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to India in August 2025, India and China agreed to maintain and consolidate the positive momentum in their bilateral relations, as the two countries marked the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties established in 1950.





Wang Yi met External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar in New Delhi, and the discussions covered a wide range of topics, including economic and trade issues, pilgrimages, people-to-people contacts, border trade, connectivity, river data sharing, and bilateral exchanges.





Wang Yi emphasized that the relationship between India and China is showing a positive trend towards cooperation after a period of tension, notably post the 2020 Galwan clash. He remarked that both countries, as the largest developing nations with a combined population exceeding 2.8 billion, have a global responsibility to act as major powers, setting examples for developing countries by promoting unity, multipolarity, and democratization of international relations.





He highlighted the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in border areas and restoring exchanges and dialogues at all levels, including enabling Indian pilgrims to resume visits to sacred sites in Tibet.





The Chinese Foreign Minister called for both countries to view each other as partners and opportunities rather than rivals or threats, suggesting a shift in strategic perception towards mutual respect and trust. Wang Yi also stressed China's willingness to uphold principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness, working with India to build a peaceful, secure, prosperous, and friendly neighbourhood.





Echoing this sentiment, EAM Dr. Jaishankar underlined that differences must not escalate into disputes or conflicts and highlighted the need for candid and constructive engagement. He pointed to the timing of Wang Yi’s visit as an opportunity to review bilateral ties and discuss the global situation along with mutual interests.





The visit followed prior steps to ease tensions such as the disengagement process along the Line of Actual Control completed in late 2024 and the gradual resumption of patrols and diplomatic dialogue. Further, there have been discussions on resuming border trade, direct flights, and issuing more tourist visas to enhance people-to-people connections.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit China soon for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation leaders’ summit, evidencing a thaw and a significant diplomatic reset after years of frosty and cautious relations. The ongoing dialogue seeks to stabilize ties and foster cooperation amid broader global uncertainties and trade challenges marked by geopolitical developments like the US trade tariffs.





The India-China relationship in 2025 shows cautious but tangible progress towards cooperation and peace-building, aimed at leveraging the historic 75-year diplomatic milestone as a foundation for future partnership and regional stability.





Based On ANI Report









