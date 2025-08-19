



Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on August 18, 2025, in New Delhi to discuss the state and future trajectory of China-India bilateral relations.





During this meeting, Wang Yi emphasised the significant progress made in maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border areas, highlighting that both sides had managed to resume Indian pilgrimages to sacred sites in the Tibet Autonomous Region, such as Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar.





He underlined the importance of shared confidence between the two nations to dispel external interference, expand cooperation, and further consolidate the momentum of improving bilateral relations.





Wang emphasised that such cooperation would allow both countries to pursue their respective national rejuvenation and contribute positively to each other's success, thereby providing needed stability and certainty to Asia and the global order.





Jaishankar, in his opening remarks, acknowledged that China-India relations had endured a difficult period, but both nations now seek to move forward. He stressed that this forward movement requires a candid and constructive approach guided by “the three mutuals”: mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest.





He cautioned that differences must not escalate into disputes, nor should competition devolve into conflict. He noted that the discussions would cover a spectrum of areas, including economic and trade issues, pilgrimages, people-to-people contacts, river data sharing, border trade, connectivity, and broader bilateral exchanges.





Jaishankar also reiterated India's concerns about the border situation and the importance of troop withdrawal from forward positions in the western Himalayas, where tensions had been ongoing since the 2020 military clashes.





The meeting reflected ongoing high-level dialogues, including the 24th round of talks between border special representatives Wang Yi and India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, aiming to manage border issues and build trust.





These efforts have seen some easing of tensions since the 2020 stand-off triggered by Chinese military actions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. A landmark agreement on patrolling arrangements along the LAC had been reached ahead of the 2024 BRICS Summit, marking a significant step toward stabilising the border.





Wang Yi's visit and the discussions are positioned in the context of an improving bilateral relationship that also looks ahead to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected attendance at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1, 2025.





Both sides appear committed to continuing peaceful coexistence, expanding cooperation, and addressing differences to build a stable and cooperative future. This renewed engagement is also occurring as both countries face external pressures such as trade tensions with the United States, underscoring the strategic importance of their bilateral relationship for regional and global stability.





The August 18 meeting between Wang Yi and Jaishankar reinforced commitments to peace and cooperation on the border, cultural exchanges, economic ties, and mutual respect, aiming to solidify a positive trend in China-India relations after years of tension and challenges





Their shared objective is to contribute to regional security and global multipolarity while safeguarding national interests and fostering mutual development.





Based On ANI Report







