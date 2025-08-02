



In June 2025, the Government of India officially raised an issue regarding an "inadvertent air violation" by a Bangladesh domestic airline. This incident involved the airline accidentally entering Indian airspace.





India communicated this concern to Bangladesh so that appropriate measures can be taken to prevent any such recurrence in the future. This diplomatic notification reflects India's ongoing vigilance in safeguarding its airspace and territorial integrity.





Additionally, the Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, highlighted in the Lok Sabha that the Government of India has expressed "serious concerns" over continuing instances of illegal crossings by Bangladeshis. This suggests that the air violation is part of broader concerns regarding border security and unauthorised entries.





In the same parliamentary response, the government also condemned a December 2024 social media post by an adviser to the Bangladesh Interim government that depicted an "erroneous map" of Bangladesh infringing upon India's sovereignty.





On other related issues, India stressed its priority on protecting its fishermen, who at times face detention in neighbouring countries. Currently, 56 Indian fishermen are imprisoned in Sri Lanka, 34 in Bangladesh, and according to official list exchanges on July 1, 193 are held in Pakistan. India continues negotiations for their early release, emphasising humanitarian and livelihood grounds, and discouraging use of force in these matters.





Thus, the June 2025 incident involving the Bangladeshi airline is a notable case within the broader context of India-Bangladesh relations, focusing on territorial sovereignty, border security, and bilateral cooperation on multiple fronts including maritime and diplomatic channels.





Based On A PTI Report







