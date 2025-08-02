



Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district successfully neutralised a terrorist during a carefully coordinated encounter operation in the Akhal forest region.





The operation was initiated following precise intelligence inputs regarding the presence of a terrorist element in the dense forest area, located in south Kashmir's turbulent terrain.





Upon receiving this intelligence, security personnel swiftly launched a cordon and search mission to isolate and systematically search the area for the suspect. The encounter began with an exchange of gunfire between the security forces and the terrorists, prompting the authorities to pause the operation overnight to reassess and reinforce their positions.





During this pause, the cordon around the forest was strengthened significantly, and additional reinforcements were deployed to ensure complete containment and operational advantage. When the operation resumed early Saturday morning, security forces engaged once again, culminating in the successful killing of one terrorist.





Authorities are currently undertaking efforts to identify the slain individual and ascertain their affiliations with any terrorist groups operating in the region. This operation marks a substantial step in the ongoing counter-terror efforts in Kulgam, an area frequently troubled by militant activity.





The proactive intelligence-driven approach and the tactical patience exhibited during the overnight halt played a crucial role in minimising risks to security personnel and ensuring the successful outcome of this operation.





Further investigations and follow-up actions are anticipated as security agencies continue to maintain high alertness across Jammu and Kashmir to curb insurgent threats and restore peace in the region.





Based On A PTI Report







