



by G H Kumar





India stands out as the only major power firmly resisting U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs, unlike other countries that have acquiesced. In 2025, Trump escalated tariffs on Indian imports to 50%, one of the steepest rates imposed by the U.S. on a major Asian partner, primarily as a punitive measure for India's continued purchase of discounted Russian oil amid sanctions against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Despite this, India remains undeterred, adopting a strategy of calm resilience and carefully calculated negotiation rather than capitulation.





India’s refusal to succumb to these tariff pressures is grounded in its sovereign economic and political interests, particularly concerning its vast agricultural and dairy sectors which support millions of livelihoods. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has publicly declared that he will not compromise on the welfare of farmers, fishermen, and dairy producers, even if the tariffs inflict significant economic costs on India. This stance reflects a broader commitment to preserving national sovereignty and protecting domestic constituencies rather than yielding for trade concessions alone.





The tariff imposition is widely seen in India and among analysts as a strategic bargaining tactic rather than a principled measure strictly tied to the Russia issue. Trump’s move closely follows protracted and faltering trade talks with India, aimed at gaining greater U.S. access to sectors like agriculture, dairy, and pharmaceuticals where India has historically maintained protective tariffs.





India’s negotiating team, while engaging constructively, has faced shifting U.S. positions and political limitations, leading to stalled agreements despite nearing a deal. India continues to signal willingness to negotiate but on terms that do not undermine core domestic interests.





The implications of India’s resistance extend beyond economics into geopolitical and strategic dimensions. The tariff spat threatens decades of U.S.-India partnership efforts aimed at counterbalancing China in Asia, reflected in tensions within the Quad alliance (U.S., India, Japan, Australia) and long-standing bilateral cooperation in trade and security. India’s measured stance underscores a balancing act—maintaining strategic autonomy while managing ties with both the U.S. and Russia, its key international partner.





Economically, experts forecast that the 50% tariff will impact Indian exports to the U.S., which amounted to $86.5 billion annually. Many Indian exporters reportedly cannot absorb even a 10-15% duty rise, making the full tariff a severe blow potentially akin to a trade embargo in affected sectors. Yet, India’s robust domestic demand and the strength of its services sector are expected to mitigate some of the economic fallout, cushioning growth from the direct tariff impact.





In response to the tariff imposition, India is reassessing and reviewing its market access offers to the U.S. with a view to balancing trade opportunities while steadfastly protecting its red lines, especially in agriculture and dairy, where market openings remain off the table. This pragmatic yet firm approach demonstrates India's resolve to uphold national interests without resorting to retaliatory tariffs immediately, despite precedent in earlier U.S.-India tariff disputes.





India’s resistance to Trump’s tariff tantrums reflects a sophisticated posture of sovereign economic strategy, firm protection of domestic key sectors, and calculated diplomacy in balancing trade negotiations against geopolitical realities. While other major powers have yielded or adjusted in the face of U.S. tariff pressures, India remains the lone major actor standing firm, prioritising long-term national interests over short-term concessions.