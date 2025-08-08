Embraer C-390 Medium Transport Aircraft is on the anvil for acquisition by the IAF





India and Brazil are poised to deepen their defence ties significantly, with key focus areas being the Medium Transport Aircraft (MTA) project centred on Brazil’s Embraer C-390 Millennium aircraft, and the indigenous Indian Akash missile system developed by DRDO.





Brazil's Defence Minister is scheduled to visit India in October 2025 to advance negotiations on these fronts. Embraer's C-390 Millennium, a versatile transport aircraft, is being considered by the Indian Air Force for up to 80 units, potentially becoming Embraer's largest international defence contract.





Embraer has also established a subsidiary in New Delhi to support India’s “Make in India” ambitions through engineering, procurement, and urban air mobility initiatives. Additionally, a memorandum of understanding exists between Embraer and Mahindra Defence Systems for joint production of the C-390 in India, signalling strong industrial collaboration.





Regarding the Akash missile system, Brazil initially showed serious interest in acquiring the medium-range surface-to-air missile, which has gained global credibility for its role in India’s Operation Sindoor. Brazil shortlisted Akash alongside China’s Sky Dragon 50 for its Medium/High Altitude Air Defence Artillery System initiative.





However, procurement talks have hit delays, attributed to Brazil’s budgetary and technical limitations and strong lobbying by Israeli and French defence firms. Moreover, Brazil has recently decided to halt negotiations for the purchase of the Akash missile, preferring instead the Italian EMADS air defence system from MBDA, seeking more advanced technology and compatibility with its existing naval systems.





This shift was influenced by India’s unwillingness to offer the latest Akash system variant that incorporates Israeli components, instead offering an older version. This decision has stirred debate as it represents a strategic choice favouring cutting-edge European technology and better logistical alignments over a BRICS partnership offering.





Beyond these defence procurement negotiations, bilateral cooperation is expanding into various areas such as naval platforms, small arms, and submarine operations under joint programs like the Scorpion Club, which promotes shared training on Scorpène-class submarines.





Brazilian arms firms such as Taurus Armas S.A. and CBC are partnering with Indian companies like SSS Defence and Jindal Defence for joint manufacturing. Embraer’s commercial aviation division is also involved in India’s regional connectivity goals, operating its E-Jet family through Star Air, focusing on smaller regional routes that are economically unviable for larger aircraft.





The upcoming visit by Brazil’s Defence Minister and Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, along with a high-level delegation, aims to further cement strategic realignment and cooperation across defence, energy, critical minerals, and digital inclusion sectors, setting the stage for Brazilian President Lula’s planned state visit to India in 2026. This evolving defence and industrial synergy underscores both nations' commitment to strengthening South-South partnerships amid shifting global geopolitical and trade landscapes.





While the Medium Transport Aircraft deal with Embraer is advancing actively and symbolizing deepening aerospace cooperation, the Akash missile deal faces setbacks with Brazil opting for a European alternative, reflecting challenges in military technology transfers and strategic preferences despite overall strengthening India-Brazil defence ties.





Based On BharatShakti Report







