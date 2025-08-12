



India has issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) warning for a missile test scheduled off the Odisha coast, covering an area of approximately 1,560 km, set to take place between August 20 and 21, 2025. This warning indicates that the region will be temporarily restricted for air and maritime traffic to ensure safety during the missile testing period.





The missile tests off the Odisha coast are typically conducted from the integrated test range located at Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island, a well-established site for India's strategic missile testing activities. The Odisha coast has been a frequent location for such missile trials, including tests of various ballistic missiles such as Prithvi, Agni series, and more recently, hypersonic missile systems.

The nature of the test and the specific missile involved for this August 20-21 window has not been explicitly detailed in the current notices. However, India is actively developing and testing a range of advanced missile systems, including nuclear-capable ballistic missiles like Agni-1, Prithvi-2, and more technologically advanced platforms like the Agni-Prime and hypersonic missiles. The hypersonic missile tested earlier possesses a range exceeding 1,500 km and travels at speeds over Mach 5, making interception by conventional anti-missile systems extremely difficult.





Past similar NOTAM warnings in recent months off the Odisha coast have coincided with tests of both ballistic and interceptor missile systems, often related to India's strategic deterrence capabilities and missile defence programs. The missile launches are part of routine validation processes by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Strategic Forces Command (SFC), aiming to confirm operational readiness and technological advancements.





This missile test not only reflects India’s continued commitment to maintaining and upgrading its strategic and tactical missile capabilities but also underscores the country’s focus on safeguarding its coastline and expanding deterrence capacity against potential regional threats. The security and operational aspects around the missile test area are managed tightly through NOTAMs and other advisories to ensure civilian and commercial traffic is kept clear of the test zone during the launch window.





The test area is a critical maritime region close to the Integrated Test Range, facilitating important advancements in India’s missile technology and defence posture.





