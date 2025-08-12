



On Monday, August 11, 2025, security forces in Jammu conducted a significant anti-terror operation resulting in the destruction of a natural cave used as a hideout by terrorists. This operation took place in the Kishtwar area, where forces were actively tracking two terrorists believed to be hiding in the surrounding forest range.





The operation marked the second day of concerted efforts to flush out these militants from the area, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.





In a related security incident on the same day in Kathua district, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully apprehended a Pakistani national attempting to illegally cross into Indian territory along the International Border.





The Pakistani intruder was found in an injured state after BSF troops opened fire upon detecting a suspicious group attempting to sneak across the border. This interception underscores the vigilance and proactive measures by security personnel to prevent infiltration and maintain border integrity.





These developments illustrate heightened security operations in Jammu and Kashmir aimed at countering militant threats and securing the international border against cross-border movements.





The combined efforts of security forces in destroying terrorist hideouts and preventing infiltration attempts are crucial to maintaining stability and safety in the region. The situation remains dynamic as forces continue their search for the two terrorists reported to be hiding in the nearby forest areas.





