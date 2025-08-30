



India and Japan have taken a significant step forward in strengthening their bilateral ties with the signing of three key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and several other agreements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tokyo for the 15th Annual Summit.





The agreements, witnessed by Prime Minister Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba, cover a wide spectrum of cooperation ranging from human resources and environmental sustainability to digital innovation, space collaboration, and cultural exchanges.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), these outcomes form a "comprehensive framework for the next decade of bilateral cooperation," underlining the deepening of the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two Asian powers.





The major MoUs signed included a Joint Crediting Mechanism aimed at facilitating the diffusion of advanced decarbonising and green technologies. This initiative is expected to bolster both nations’ commitments to tackling climate change through technology-led cooperation.





Another key agreement was the India–Japan Digital Partnership 2.0, designed to strengthen collaboration in the development and rolling out of digital public infrastructure, an area where India has made major strides in recent years. This upgraded digital pact highlights the shared vision of both countries to leverage technology for inclusive growth and governance.





A third important MoU was on decentralised Domestic Waste Water Management, which promotes the reuse of wastewater and adoption of sustainable techniques for decentralised sewage treatment—reflecting a shared focus on urban sustainability and environmental cooperation.





Additionally, an MoU was inked between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs to enhance cooperation in foreign service training and exchanges, fostering greater diplomatic capacity-building.





Beyond the MoUs, both nations agreed on a wide-ranging Memorandum of Cooperation in the fields of mineral resources, further reinforcing economic security and diversification of supply chains in critical sectors.





Agreements were also signed in the domains of cultural exchange and environmental cooperation, expanding the already rich people-to-people and civilizational linkages between the two countries. One of the most notable economic outcomes was Japan’s commitment to mobilise private sector investment worth JPY 10 trillion into India over the next decade.





This unprecedented target is expected to significantly boost India’s industrial growth, infrastructure, and innovation ecosystems. Complementing this, the two sides also launched the Economic Security Initiative with an aim to strengthen supply chain resilience, particularly in strategic sectors that are vulnerable to global disruptions.





Among other forward-looking initiatives, the launch of the India–Japan AI Initiative marked a major milestone in technological collaboration, highlighting joint research, innovation, and applications of artificial intelligence across industries.





This partnership is expected to promote cutting-edge advancements while ensuring ethical AI deployment. The summit also witnessed greater engagement between India’s states and Japanese prefectures, with plans for three high-level visits in each direction over the coming year.





Business forums connecting Indian stakeholders with Japan’s Kansai and Kyushu regions were also institutionalised, signalling a strong push for regional-to-regional economic and cultural engagement.





Culturally, the agreements reaffirmed the priority both countries place on strengthening bonds beyond economic and political ties, with renewed emphasis on cultural diplomacy, exchange programs, and collaboration in education and heritage promotion.





Collectively, these outcomes underscore a partnership that is not only strategic at the political and economic level but also deeply rooted in shared democratic values, regional stability, and people-centric cooperation.





Prime Minister Modi received a ceremonial Guard of Honour upon arrival in Tokyo, marking the importance Japan continues to attach to its ties with India. This was his first visit to Japan since May 2023, reflecting renewed momentum in high-level exchanges.





India and Japan, which elevated their relationship to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership 10 years ago, are now positioned to take relations to unprecedented levels through this new phase of collaboration.





Following his engagements in Tokyo, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to travel to Tianjin, China, to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit later in the week, thus continuing a packed diplomatic agenda.





This summit in Tokyo represents a landmark moment in India–Japan relations, laying down a vision for the next decade centred on economic security, technological leadership, environmental stewardship, and cultural enrichment.





Based On ANI Report







