



India and Japan have announced an ambitious new phase in their bilateral relations, unveiling a roadmap that places investment, innovation, and strategic cooperation at the core of their partnership for the next decade.





This initiative, revealed at the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit in Tokyo on August 29, 2025, marks a transformative commitment, with a targeted investment of 10 trillion Yen from Japan into India by 2035.





Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shigeru Ishiba jointly outlined this vision during the summit, emphasising a comprehensive approach that spans critical sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, environment, medicine, and technology.





Central to the summit’s outcomes is a renewed focus on connecting the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups of both nations, fostering deeper business linkages and accelerating technology transfer.





This undertaking was reinforced in bilateral meetings and the India-Japan Business Forum, where PM Modi urged Japanese companies to embrace the 'Make in India, Make for the World' principle, driving expanded manufacturing and export capacity through collaboration. By leveraging the strengths of both Japanese technical expertise and Indian innovation, the initiative aims to invigorate new growth avenues in industries pivotal to the global economy.





Beyond economic ties, the summit underscored the strategic dimension of the India-Japan partnership. The two leaders exchanged documents including a Long-Term Vision Document on Bilateral Relations, formalising enhanced cooperation across security, trade, and global policy.





They reiterated that their partnership—grounded in democratic values—plays a crucial role in advancing global peace and security, with both countries acting as pillars of stability and progress in Asia and the world. The Special Strategic Global Partnership, upgraded a decade ago, now moves into a new chapter defined by higher ambitions and broadened engagement.





Cultural diplomacy also featured prominently, with Japanese PM Ishiba recalling the millennia-old spiritual ties—rooted in Buddhism—that connect India and Japan. This shared heritage and mutual respect are seen as integral anchors for the modern partnership, influencing exchanges in education, science, and people-to-people relations.





Discussions during the summit included plans to encourage greater mobility and collaboration between professionals, students, and researchers, thereby intensifying the human dimension of bilateral ties.





The 2025 summit sets a visionary precedent for India-Japan relations: an infusion of Japanese investment into India’s emerging sectors, enhanced SME and start-up collaboration, strengthened security cooperation, and a multi-layered approach to cultural and technological exchange.





As PM Modi concluded, these actions herald a "golden chapter" for a mutually beneficial and globally significant partnership, with both nations committed to driving innovation, prosperity, and peace in the region and beyond.





Based On ANI Report







