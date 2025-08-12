



A recent parliamentary panel report on India's Indian Ocean Strategy has sounded a strong warning about the escalating combined naval threat from China and Pakistan in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), urging India to remain proactive in addressing these challenges.





The panel flagged the rising Chinese naval presence and influence, noting China's rapid expansion of its navy, which now surpasses the US in annual ship commissions, including multiple carrier battle groups and aircraft carriers.





China is strategically positioning military and commercial infrastructure across key maritime choke-points under initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the "String of Pearls" strategy, thereby reshaping regional geopolitics in its favour and posing significant risks to India's national security and strategic autonomy.





Equally concerning is the strengthening China-Pakistan naval nexus, which facilitates joint naval exercises and supports Pakistan’s naval modernisation with advanced assets such as Type 054 A/P frigates and air-independent propulsion submarines from China.





This close cooperation increases Chinese influence over Pakistan’s naval capabilities, potentially destabilising the regional balance of power and complicating India’s security environment.





The parliamentary committee emphasised that India must bolster its naval deterrence capabilities and enhance maritime domain awareness (MDA). It recommended adopting advanced technologies such as satellite-based surveillance and artificial intelligence for effective monitoring of Chinese activities.





Naval upgrades should include induction of advanced anti-submarine warfare vessels, surveillance aircraft, and nuclear-powered submarines to ensure preparedness against emerging threats.





Additionally, the report called on India to deepen strategic alliances with regional and global partners, particularly through the Quad framework, to promote collective security and maintain strategic balance in the IOR.





Building closer defence and maritime cooperation with littoral states of the Indian Ocean through capacity building and joint exercises was highlighted as essential to counter China's growing influence.





The parliamentary panel's detailed 130-page report underscores the urgency for India to maintain proactive measures — including naval modernisation, enhanced surveillance, and strengthened multilateral partnerships — to effectively counter the evolving China-Pakistan naval threat and secure its interests in the geopolitically critical Indian Ocean Region.





Based On A PTI Report







