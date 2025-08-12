



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a detailed telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 11, 2025, during which they discussed key issues including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and bilateral cooperation.





Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for PM Modi's warm words of support for the Ukrainian people and emphasised the importance of international solidarity during these turbulent times.





The leaders agreed to plan a personal meeting in September 2025 during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session and also to work on an exchange of visits.





Zelenskyy briefed Modi on recent Russian attacks, notably a strike on a bus station in Zaporizhzhia that injured dozens, characterising it as a deliberate bombing of a civilian urban facility. He stressed that these attacks come at a time when diplomatic avenues to end the war are opening, but Russia shows no readiness for ceasefire, instead continuing occupation and killings.





The Ukrainian president also discussed sanctions against Russia, urging the limitation of Russian energy exports—particularly oil—to reduce Russia’s capacity to finance the war. He called on leaders with leverage over Russia, including India, to send corresponding signals to Moscow.





PM Modi reiterated India's consistent and steadfast position advocating for a peaceful and early resolution to the conflict. He affirmed India's commitment to support efforts for peace and to extend all possible help in this regard.





The prime minister also confirmed the mutual desire to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in areas of shared interest. Modi conveyed India's position that everything concerning Ukraine must be decided with Ukraine’s participation, and he acknowledged the importance of supporting peace efforts.





The conversation preceded a major summit scheduled between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15, intended to focus on brokering peace between Russia and Ukraine.





In summary, the call underlined:





Agreement on a personal meeting at UNGA in September 2025.





Ukraine's emphasis on sanctions against Russia and limiting Russian energy exports.





India's balanced stance supporting peaceful resolution while maintaining cooperative ties with both Russia and Ukraine.





Ongoing communication and cooperation to respond diplomatically and bilaterally to the evolving conflict situation.





