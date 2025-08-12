



The third India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on August 13, 2025. This ministerial-level platform plays a critical role in driving cooperation between India and Singapore in new and emerging areas.





The Roundtable will review the progress made since the second meeting held in Singapore in August 2024 and identify fresh growth opportunities to deepen bilateral collaboration.





The Singapore delegation is led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, and includes senior ministers responsible for national security, home affairs, foreign affairs, digital development, manpower, energy, science and technology, and transport.





The Indian delegation comprises Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways, and Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw.





The roundtable reflects the strong and mature bilateral relationship, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic relations in 2025 and the 10th anniversary of their Strategic Partnership. Earlier this year, the relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, underlining increasing engagement.





Economic cooperation is a key pillar, supported by the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) since 2005, with bilateral trade growing from S$20 billion in 2005 to S$52.2 billion in 2023. Singapore is India's top foreign investor, contributing 24% of India's FDI equity inflows since 2000, while Indian investments in Singapore have grown significantly as well.





Both countries are collaborating extensively in areas such as manufacturing, sustainability, digitalization, skills development, advanced manufacturing including semiconductors, and connectivity. Initiatives include real-time digital payments linkage between Singapore’s PayNow and India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), cybersecurity cooperation, joint development of low-carbon industrial parks, and skills training centers in India supported by Singapore.





Singapore companies actively invest in India's manufacturing, technology innovation, and sustainability sectors, while India-based startups use Singapore as a regional hub, especially in fintech and healthtech.





Additionally, strong connectivity is maintained with Singapore's ports operating terminals in India for over 25 years, Singapore Airlines owning a significant stake in Air India, and plans underway for Green and Digital Shipping Corridors promoting sustainable shipping and green fuels trade.





The third ISMR will reinforce this comprehensive strategic partnership and enhance cooperation across diverse sectors to further strengthen mutual growth and prosperity between India and Singapore.





This roundtable also sets a positive stage for Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's upcoming visit to India in early September 2025. The wide-ranging collaboration underscores both nations' commitment to expanding their bilateral ties for mutual benefit.





Based On ANI Report







