



Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan is scheduled to visit Delhi on the evening of August 12, 2025, as part of an official visit to India. His visit coincides with the 3rd India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR), which will take place on August 13, 2025, at Hyderabad House, starting at 9:50 am.





Following the roundtable, he will participate in an official photo session and later call on the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where another official photo opportunity is planned. The visit will conclude with Balakrishnan's departure from Delhi on the night of August 13.





The 3rd ISMR represents a significant ministerial-level platform aimed at strengthening cooperation between India and Singapore in new and emerging areas. This roundtable will review the progress made since the 2nd roundtable held in Singapore in August 2024 and identify fresh growth opportunities to deepen bilateral collaboration. The 3rd ISMR comes amid the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore in 2025, underscoring the deep and strategic ties both countries share.





The Singapore delegation is led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and includes Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo, Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology Tan See Leng, and Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow.





On the Indian side, the delegation includes Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways, and Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw.





The ISMR, envisaged by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, serves as a unique mechanism for setting a forward-looking agenda for India-Singapore cooperation. It follows the inaugural meeting in New Delhi in September 2022 and the second in Singapore in August 2024. The roundtable is designed to broaden and deepen bilateral relations and explore new avenues for cooperation in areas including investments, industrial parks, semiconductors, infrastructure, skill development, and connectivity.





This visit also reflects the high level of ongoing diplomatic and economic exchanges between the two countries. Recent interactions, such as External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's visit to Singapore in July 2025, have emphasized the importance India places on its relationship with Singapore. These exchanges have included dialogues on ASEAN, Indo-Pacific strategies, and global developments, alongside efforts to boost investments and strategic partnerships, with an eye to mutual benefit and growth.





The visit of Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and the ministerial roundtable signify a continuation and strengthening of the comprehensive strategic partnership India and Singapore elevated to during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Singapore in 2024. These efforts aim to expand collaboration through new initiatives and emerging sectors, thereby reinforcing the strong, multifaceted cooperation that India and Singapore enjoy.





Based On ANI Report







