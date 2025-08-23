

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaffirmed India’s commitment to advancing gender parity in the armed forces and United Nations peacekeeping operations, stating that policies are being reinforced to ensure women officers receive equal opportunities to lead and serve.

Addressing women military officers from 15 nations, along with their Indian counterparts, at the ongoing United Nations Women Military Officers Course (UNWMOC-2025) in New Delhi, Singh underscored India’s role as the largest troop contributor to UN missions and as a strong advocate of women’s participation in complex peace operations.





Held from August 18 to 29 at the Manekshaw Centre, UNWMOC-2025—jointly organised by the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping, the Ministry of Defence, and the Ministry of External Affairs—aims to enhance the professional capacity of women officers for multidimensional missions. Participants include officers from Armenia, Congo, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Kyrgyz Republic, Liberia, Malaysia, Morocco, Nepal, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uruguay, and Vietnam, alongside 12 Indian officers and five interns.





Singh highlighted that women peacekeepers contribute unique perspectives by fostering community trust, supporting women and children in conflict zones, preventing sexual violence, and improving humanitarian access, thereby making deployments more sustainable and inclusive.





Calling them “torch bearers of change,” the Defence Minister noted that women soldiers serve as role models, inspiring local communities and strengthening the fabric of global security. He emphasised that India’s own peacekeeping journey reflects confidence in the potential of women officers as leaders and agents of transformation.





The Defence Minister also unveiled Blue Helmet Odyssey: 75 Years of Indian Peacekeeping, a commemorative platinum jubilee edition documenting India’s legacy, innovations, and future roadmap in global peace missions.





He described UN peacekeepers as symbols of protection, cooperation, and unity across borders. The event was attended by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and senior officers.





According to the Defence Ministry, the UNWMOC-2025 curriculum encompasses international humanitarian law, the protection of civilians, handling refugees and internally displaced persons, conflict-related sexual violence, child protection, and codes of conduct.





Expert speakers from the UN, diplomatic corps, global organisations, and Indian Army veterans are addressing the participants, while a field demonstration by an infantry battalion designated for UN duties is set to provide hands-on operational insights.





Based On PTI Report







