



Nearly three months after Indian air raids in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) targeted suspected militant bases, the region’s counter-terrorism department (CTD) has claimed a significant development in the case with the arrest of a local resident accused of espionage.





According to PoK police, a man identified as Obaid Jahangir, a resident of Rawalakot, was detained for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Indian intelligence operatives.





Authorities allege that Jahangir passed on the GPS coordinates and photographs of the Bilal Mosque in Muzaffarabad, one of the structures severely damaged during the May 6 strikes, which left three civilians dead. Investigators claim the information was transmitted through encrypted WhatsApp communication in exchange for what they described as “hefty payments.” The Bilal Mosque was among multiple locations believed to have been hit by air raids described by India as targeting “terror bases,” though Pakistan has repeatedly denied the presence of such installations at the site.





Law enforcement has booked Jahangir under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, a colonial-era legislation still in force, notorious for its sweeping provisions around espionage and unauthorised disclosures. The charges framed against him include transmission of classified data, spying, and supplying information prejudicial to national security.





Conviction under the invoked clauses carries severe penalties, ranging from 14 years of imprisonment to life imprisonment, underscoring the gravity with which the case is being pursued. Senior Superintendent of Police Riaz Mughal of the CTD asserted that investigators had secured “hard evidence” of espionage in the form of digital communications and maps retrieved from Jahangir’s electronic devices. In addition, intelligence reports reportedly revealed his prior association with a banned militant outfit before transitioning into roles with a so-called relief organisation, casting further suspicion on his intent and allegiances.





However, the case is rapidly evolving into a complex legal and social battle, as conflicting narratives have emerged. While police officials claim Jahangir had an embedded network with Indian handlers, his family strongly disputes the allegations. Speaking to the media, his uncle acknowledged that Jahangir might have been lured by monetary incentives but firmly denied any militant affiliation, clarifying that his association was limited to the Jammu Kashmir United Movement, described as a humanitarian relief group.





The family insists that Jahangir had neither access to classified facilities nor involvement in violent activities, branding him a victim of circumstance rather than a deliberate conspirator. His defence lawyer, Abdul Samad, has also questioned the application of the harsh provisions of the Official Secrets Act, arguing that the evidence suggests at worst careless behaviour rather than deliberate treachery. He further pointed out that the law’s clauses cited in the charge-sheet are typically applied for trespassing into restricted zones or disseminating national-security-related secrets to adversaries.





The arrest of Jahangir is not an isolated case; earlier this year, PoK law enforcement had also apprehended a police constable accused of trading confidential information across the border. Taken together, these incidents reflect an intensifying atmosphere of distrust and counter-espionage activity in the sensitive and militarised region of Kashmir, especially following the heightened tensions triggered by cross-border air raids.





The case has added a new dimension to the narrative war between India and Pakistan, with Islamabad projecting the arrest as evidence of Indian espionage networks operating within its administered regions, while critics argue that such arrests often serve as tools of political signalling. As the investigation proceeds, Jahangir’s fate now lies with the courts, where prosecutors will attempt to establish a watertight case under espionage laws, while defence attorneys will highlight gaps and contradictions.





His trial, if pursued to its conclusion, could set a precedent in how alleged cases of spying and cross-border collaboration are handled under the contentious and heavily securitised environment in PoK.





