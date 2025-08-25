

The Government of India has approved the initiation of crucial defence procurement processes aimed at strengthening both the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force.

The highlight of these decisions is the approval to enter negotiations for the construction of six new submarines under Project 75 (India), to be executed with the participation of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in collaboration with Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS).





Estimated at a staggering cost of around ₹70,000 crore, this project is part of India’s sustained efforts to modernize its maritime combat capabilities and bolster indigenous design and manufacturing capacities. The discussions are expected to move forward by the end of the month, with officials hopeful of concluding contract negotiations and securing final approval within a six-month time-frame.





The submarines under this program are expected to incorporate cutting-edge Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) systems, a transformative technology that allows conventional diesel-electric submarines to operate underwater for nearly three weeks without the need to resurface for battery recharging.









This significantly enhances the stealth and operational endurance of the submarines, reducing their vulnerability to detection by enemy surveillance systems. Currently, India’s Scorpene-class (Kalvari-class) submarines operate on traditional diesel-electric systems and require periodic surfacing, but the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is working to retrofit them with its indigenously developed fuel cell-based AIP technology in the coming years.





Notably, the German and Indian approach relies on fuel cells that combine hydrogen and oxygen silently and without vibration, ensuring minimal acoustic signature. In addition, other countries have explored alternative AIP solutions, such as Sweden and Japan’s Stirling engines or France’s closed cycle diesel engines, though the fuel cell system is considered the quietest and most effective.





The urgency of this project stems from the Indian Navy’s ageing submarine fleet. Nearly 10 submarines are scheduled to be decommissioned over the next decade, exposing operational gaps in undersea warfare capability at a time when other regional navies, particularly China and Pakistan, are rapidly upgrading their own fleets.





To offset this challenge, the government has approved parallel efforts covering both nuclear and conventional submarine programs. Two nuclear attack submarines are under construction with significant private sector involvement, particularly from Larsen & Toubro, which is contributing to the development alongside the Submarine Building Centre. The six new submarines with advanced propulsion will, therefore, play a vital role in bridging the capability gap while contributing to India’s strategic doctrine of maintaining undersea deterrence.





In parallel to the submarine deal, the government has also cleared the fast-track procurement of advanced air-to-ground Rampage missiles from Israel. These precision-guided, supersonic weapons gained prominence following their successful deployment in Operation Sindoor, when the Indian Air Force used them for pinpoint strikes on terrorist training camps and command facilities located in Muridke and Bahawalpur, Pakistan.





The Rampage missile measures 4.7 metres in length, weighs about 570 kilograms, and is uniquely designed for compatibility with a wide range of contemporary fighter jets. Despite its relatively light weight, it boasts high speed, reaching Mach 2–3, making it extremely difficult for enemy defences and missile interception systems to neutralize.





With a range of 150 to 250 kilometres, the Rampage is optimally suited for destroying high-value strategic targets, including command centres, radar installations, airbases, and hardened ammunition depots. Its design ensures compatibility not only with Western jets such as the F-15, F-16, and F-35 but also with India’s Russian-origin Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters, reinforcing its versatility in combat integration.





The Indian Air Force is now evaluating the possibility of equipping its entire fleet with Rampage systems to achieve deeper strike capabilities and ensure precision in long-range engagements. Such a move would provide India with a significant advantage in terms of rapid-response aerial dominance, especially given rising security challenges along both western and eastern fronts.





Together, these initiatives underscore the government’s strong focus on enhancing the country’s military readiness by balancing indigenous defence development with critical strategic imports. The submarine deal with Germany exemplifies the ‘Make in India’ push by ensuring technology transfer and localized production at MDL, strengthening the domestic shipbuilding ecosystem.





Simultaneously, the acquisition of Rampage missiles reflects India’s determination to secure cutting-edge strike systems that are immediately deployable. This dual strategy not only addresses immediate security concerns but also builds long-term self-reliance in key technologies.





In essence, the approval of these big-ticket defence procurements signals India’s intent to significantly optimize its naval and air power capabilities while addressing the strategic vulnerabilities of the coming decade. As regional security dynamics evolve rapidly, these moves will likely prove pivotal in enhancing deterrence, expanding operational reach, and safeguarding India’s vital national and maritime security interests.





Based On Bhaskar English Report







