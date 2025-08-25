



India’s two indigenous fighter jets, the TEJAS MK-1A and TEJAS MK-2, are major milestones in the country's defence aviation, with each serving distinct roles and capabilities.





The TEJAS MK-1A is an advanced light combat aircraft that is production-ready and set to replace the ageing MiG-21 jets by September 2025. It features a maximum take-off weight of about 13.5 tons and is powered by a General Electric F404-IN20 engine delivering 84 kN of thrust.





The MK-1A is equipped with modern avionics including an AESA radar (initially the Israeli EL/M-2025 and soon to be replaced by the indigenously developed Uttam AESA radar), a glass cockpit, and advanced electronic warfare systems like the Angad suite and self-protection jammer pods.





It offers a combat range of about 500 km before refuelling and can carry up to 3.5 tons of weapons on 7 hard-points, including beyond visual range missiles and other air-to-air/ground weapons.





The cockpit has been ergonomically improved with a slightly bigger canopy and reshaped floor for better pilot comfort. It also has a digital fly-by-wire flight control system and improved maintainability to reduce turnaround times.





In contrast, the TEJAS MK-2 is a more advanced, medium-weight fighter jet currently under development. It features a larger airframe, extended to 14.65 meters in length with a wingspan of 8.5 meters and a maximum take-off weight of around 17.5 tons.





The MK-2 is powered by a more powerful General Electric F414-INS6 engine with 98 kN thrust, which provides enhanced speed (up to Mach 1.8), acceleration, and the ability to carry heavier payloads. The MK-2 almost doubles the combat range to about 1,000 km due to larger fuel tanks and external fuel carrying capacity.





Its weaponry capacity is significantly increased to 6.5 tons on 11 weapon hard-points, including the potential to carry long-range, precision-guided missiles and anti-ship missiles. The avionics and cockpit of the MK-2 are upgraded with next-generation displays, stronger electronic warfare capabilities, and a larger cockpit space for improved situational awareness.





Additionally, it is designed with advanced composite materials for weight reduction and enhanced structural strength. The MK-2 is envisioned to fill the medium-weight fighter role until the arrival of the next-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) in the 2030s.





The TEJAS MK-1A is a lighter, production-ready fighter focused on replacing the MiG-21 with modernised avionics and weaponry, the MK-2 is a bigger, more powerful, and versatile aircraft designed for longer missions, heavier payloads, and enhanced combat capabilities with state-of-the-art technology and systems.





Difference TEJAS MK-1A TEJAS MK-2 Size and weight A light fighter, with a maximum take-off weight of around 13.5 tons. A medium-weight fighter jet, with a maximum take-off weight of around 17.5 tons. Engine Power Runs on a GE F404-IN20 engine with 84kN thrust. Upgraded to a stronger GE F414 engine with 98kN thrust, allowing it to fly faster, carry heavier weapons, and accelerate better. Range and endurance Can fly combat missions up to 500 km before needing refuel. It can go nearly double, about 1,000 km, due to bigger fuel tanks and extra capacity to carry fuel. Avionics and Cockpit Features modern avionics, an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, and a glass cockpit. More advanced, with a larger cockpit, advanced displays, stronger electronic warfare gear, and next-gen avionics. Weapons capacity It can carry 3.5 tons of weapons on 7 weapon hardpoints. It can carry 6.5 tons of weapons on 11 weapon hardpoints, including long-range and precision-guided missiles. Role and mission Best suited for multi-role tasks like air defence, interceptions, and ground strikes. Capable of deep strike missions, anti-ship warfare, and advanced air superiority roles. Operational status Already in production. Still under development, first flight expected around 2026-27.





