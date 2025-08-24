



India has taken a significant step in boosting its defence aviation capabilities with the announcement of a joint venture to manufacture advanced jet engines alongside France’s leading aerospace company, Safran.





This collaboration, revealed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on August 22, 2025, during an event in New Delhi, is poised to be a game-changer for India’s ambitious fifth-generation fighter aircraft programmes. The partnership aims not only to bridge vital technological gaps but to accelerate the development and production of indigenous fighter jets, moving India closer to self-reliance in the defence sector.





According to Rajnath Singh, engine manufacturing will commence in India, establishing a technological ecosystem where both public and private Indian companies develop leading-edge capabilities. He emphasized that self-reliance in defence is about much more than minimizing imports—it is about empowering Indian industry to produce world-class military platforms capable of satisfying both domestic and international demands. This project with Safran stands to reduce India’s reliance on foreign equipment and position the nation as a global supplier of advanced defence products in the years ahead.





The defence minister also highlighted major progress in the indigenous TEJAS fighter aircraft programme. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), India’s flagship aerospace manufacturer, has secured fresh orders worth ₹66,000 crore for 97 TEJAS aircraft, on top of the existing ₹48,000 crore order for 83 aircraft.





He described the TEJAS as a symbol of the nation’s determination and technological prowess, acknowledging challenges faced in the quest for indigenization but underscoring the resolve to overcome each obstacle in the path towards full fighter aircraft manufacturing capability. Singh’s statements reflect a rising confidence in India’s ability to meet strategic airpower requirements on its own terms.





In his address, defence minister extended an open invitation to global defence companies to partner with India, citing the successful example of the ongoing C295 transport aircraft manufacturing collaboration between Airbus and TATA Aerospace.





He reiterated that “Make in India” is conceived not just for domestic needs, but with the aim of serving international markets—inviting world-leading companies to invest and co-produce high-quality defence equipment within India. This signals a paradigm shift in India’s approach to defence manufacturing, from inward-looking self-sufficiency to outward-facing commercial expansion and technological leadership.





Commenting on regional geopolitics, Rajnath Singh referred to remarks by Pakistan’s Army Chief, who recently likened the Indian economy to a sports car and Pakistan’s to a “dump truck”. The minister interpreted this not just as internet banter, but as a candid admission of Pakistan’s lagging development and India’s robust growth forged through effective policies and hard work.





While celebrating economic progress, Singh stressed the importance of maintaining a strong defence posture, citing “Operation Sindoor” as a testament to India’s unwavering resolve. He concluded that India’s prosperity must be matched by its fighting spirit, warning regional adversaries against underestimating the country’s strength and national honour.





The announcement of the jet engine partnership with Safran marks a major milestone in India’s journey towards becoming a leading aerospace power. It complements the expansion of the TEJAS combat aircraft programme and wide-ranging invitations for foreign investment in defence manufacturing, all underpinned by an assertive vision for national security and global standing. This multi-pronged strategy is expected to recalibrate India’s defence production landscape, accelerate technology transfer, and strengthen its deterrence capabilities, with lasting impacts both domestically and internationally.





