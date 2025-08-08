A SkyStriker tactical loitering munition striking a target during its testing phase





During the 2025 India-Pakistan conflict, India launched a military campaign called Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, reported News18.





The operation involved precise missile strikes and air attacks targeting terrorist infrastructure related to militant groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba within Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. India emphasised that no Pakistani military or civilian facilities were deliberately targeted.





Israel played a significant role in supporting India during Operation Sindoor by supplying advanced weapon systems that were effectively used on the battlefield. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that India employed the Israeli-made Harpy drones, SkyStriker weapons, and Barak-8 surface-to-air missiles during the operation. These weapons, developed or co-developed with India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), proved highly capable in both offensive strikes and air defense measures.





The Harpy drone, manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, is a loitering munition optimized for Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD) missions. It autonomously seeks out and destroys enemy radar systems by following electromagnetic signals. The drone can operate long-range, day or night, for up to nine hours, making it particularly effective in neutralizing Pakistani missile systems and radar installations, as demonstrated during the conflict.





The Barak-8 missile system is a long-range air defense missile capable of intercepting multiple airborne threats simultaneously. It is jointly developed by Israel and India and was key in protecting Indian airspace against Pakistani missile and drone attacks, integrated with India’s own missile systems such as Akash and BrahMos. The Barak-8 can be deployed from land or sea-based platforms with an operational range up to 100 km.





The Indian Air Force played a central role, delivering precision strikes on terror infrastructure including military air bases like Nur Khan and Rahimyar Khan. Simultaneously, India employed indigenous and imported air defense systems alongside Israeli weapons to defend against retaliatory drone and missile attacks from Pakistan. This integration demonstrated strong synergy between India's Army, Air Force, and Navy, along with international military cooperation, particularly with Israel.





Operation Sindoor showcased the effectiveness of Israeli-origin weapons systems in India’s military operations, marking a milestone in Indo-Israeli defence collaboration. Netanyahu praised the battle-tested nature of these weapons, reinforcing the strategic military partnership between the two nations despite ongoing regional tensions.





Based On A News18 Report







