



The Meteor missile is an advanced beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM) featuring a unique throttleable ramjet propulsion system, an active radar seeker, and a two-way data-link.





Unlike typical solid rocket motors, Meteor’s ramjet sustains thrust throughout its flight, allowing it to accelerate or throttle down as needed, delivering sustained acceleration even in the terminal phase at speeds above Mach 4.





No Escape Zone





Meteor’s large no-escape zone (NEZ) gives the TEJAS MK-2 a significant advantage because it represents the area around the missile within which an enemy aircraft cannot escape or evade being hit once the missile is launched.

This large NEZ is primarily due to Meteor’s throttleable ramjet propulsion system, which allows the missile to sustain or even increase thrust all the way to the target, especially in the terminal phase of flight.

Unlike conventional air-to-air missiles that have a fixed solid rocket motor, Meteor can throttle back during mid-course to save fuel and then boost power near the target to stay in a high-energy state, enabling sharp manoeuvres to counter evasive actions by the target.

The practical outcome of this is that Meteor can engage targets at much longer ranges (officially over 100 km and possibly beyond 200 km) with a very high probability of kill, reducing the chance of the enemy successfully dodging the missile.

This translates to earlier and safer engagement opportunities for the TEJAS MK-2, allowing it to "shoot first and shoot to kill" from greater distances.

Additionally, the Meteor’s two-way data-link allows the TEJAS MK-2 to provide mid-course updates and retargeting via its own radar or through third-party sensors in a networked battlefield. This further increases the missile’s accuracy and effectiveness against fast, manoeuvring, or electronically counter measured targets, enhancing survivability and lethality.



Other Key Technologies





The two-way data-link allows the launching aircraft to provide mid-course updates or retarget the missile dynamically, including sharing data from third-party platforms, enhancing the missile’s accuracy and survivability in heavy electronic countermeasure environments.





For the TEJAS MK-2 fighter jet, integrating the Meteor missile offers a potent beyond visual range (BVR) combat advantage. The TEJAS MK-2 is equipped with the indigenous Uttam AESA radar, which supports advanced tracking, sensor fusion, and networked targeting, essential for maximizing Meteor’s capabilities.





The radar, planned to incorporate gallium nitride (GaN) technology, improves detection range (up to or beyond 200 km for fighter-sized targets), power efficiency, and resistance to electronic jamming compared to older radar systems.





This enables smart mid-course updates to the Meteor missile and better networked warfare capability, allowing the pilot to engage from longer distances with superior situational awareness and first-shot advantage.





The combination of Meteor’s throttleable ramjet, large no-escape zone, active seeker, and two-way data-link, coupled with TEJAS MK-2’s advanced Uttam AESA radar, electronic warfare suite, and sensor fusion, yields a highly effective BVR combat system.





This synergistic integration lets TEJAS MK-2 engage enemy aircraft earlier and from farther away, improving kill probability and reducing the enemy’s survival options.





The Meteor missile’s advanced propulsion and guidance technology places TEJAS MK-2 on par with or potentially better than contemporary fighters armed with Meteor, such as the Rafale, Gripen, Eurofighter, and F-35.





