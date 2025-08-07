



The Indian Army has officially inducted the indigenously developed Mechanical Minefield Marking Equipment Mark–II (MMME Mk-II) manufactured by BEML Limited.





This milestone highlights a strategic leap in India’s defence indigenisation and operational competency, reflecting the synergy between the Indian Army, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and the domestic defence manufacturer BEML under the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative.





The MMME MK-II is a state-of-the-art, semi-automatic system created to rapidly mark and fence minefields with minimal human involvement—thereby significantly increasing operational safety for military personnel.





Jointly developed by BEML and Pune-based Research & Development Establishment (Engineers), DRDO, the equipment is constructed on a robust BEML TATRA 6x6 high-mobility vehicle and integrates mechanical, pneumatic, electrical, and electronic sub-systems.





This design ensures high versatility and adaptability for deployment in varied terrains, including plains, semi-deserts, and desert regions, particularly those bordering the Punjab plains and Rajasthan deserts, which are integral to India’s defence strategy and often experience heightened military activity.





Technically, the MMME MK-II boasts impressive automation and capacity:





It can mark or fence minefields at a minimum rate of 1.2km/hour, with a standard inter-picket spacing of 15 meters. The inter-picket distance can be adjusted from 10 to 35 meters in 5-meter steps, enabling adaptable field marking as per tactical needs.





Each picket is driven to a maximum depth of 450mm, ensuring stability even in loose or challenging soil conditions.





The system can store up to 500 pickets and carry 15km of polypropylene rope, maximizing operational endurance before requiring replenishment.





The MMME Mk-II is designed for all-weather use, supporting year-round operations and rapid response to emerging threats or tactical shifts.





A major highlight of this equipment is the reduction in human exposure to hazardous environments. By semi-automating the process of placing pickets and rolling out fencing rope, the MMME MK-II minimizes the necessity for troops to manually handle dangerous components, thus mitigating operational risks during the critical task of minefield marking.





The induction ceremony was attended by senior defence officials, including Lt. Gen. Arvind Walia, Engineer-in-Chief of the Indian Army, and Sanjay Som, Director (Defence and Mining & Construction) at BEML Limited, underscoring the importance of this achievement in bolstering India’s defence preparedness.





With an order for 56 units finalized earlier this year for 329 crore rupees, this step also demonstrates the government’s continuing commitment to modernize the forces and strengthen indigenous manufacturing capabilities.





BEML’s role in designing and manufacturing the MMME MK-II reinforces its reputation as a core pillar in India's defence manufacturing ecosystem.





The induction of this equipment not only strengthens battlefield logistics and troop safety but also supports rapid, efficient deployment during combat or peacekeeping operations.





By relying on and expanding domestic defence production, BEML and DRDO are driving India further toward technological sovereignty and robust national security.





The MMME MK-II represents a technological and strategic advancement for the Indian Army, significantly enhancing operational mobility, safety, and efficiency in one of the world’s most challenging and strategic military theatres.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







