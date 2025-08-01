



On August 1, 2025, the Indian Army signed a significant contract worth ₹223.95 crore with Axiscades Aerospace and Technologies Private Limited for the procurement of 212 advanced 50-ton tank transporter trailers.





These trailers come equipped with hydraulic/pneumatic loading ramps and steerable and liftable axles, enabling swift and efficient transportation of tanks and other Armoured (A) vehicles.





This deal was executed under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category, emphasising the Indian Army's commitment to indigenisation and support for the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, which aims to foster self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





These next-generation tank transporter trailers are equipped with cutting-edge features, including hydraulic and pneumatic loading ramps for the rapid loading and unloading of tanks and other armoured vehicles.





They also have steerable and liftable axles, which enhance maneuverability and allow efficient transportation over diverse and challenging terrains. These advanced mobility solutions are expected to significantly boost the logistical and operational capabilities of the field army, acting as a force multiplier by enabling swift and efficient movement of heavy armoured units.





The procurement also marks a strong boost for the Indian defence manufacturing ecosystem, promising sustainable employment generation and reinforcing efforts to build robust indigenous defence capabilities for future challenges.





The contract with Axiscades Aerospace aligns with India’s broader strategic goal of strengthening self-reliance in defence technology and manufacturing.





This ₹223.95 crore contract for 212 state-of-the-art 50-ton tank transporter trailers enhances the Indian Army's operational mobility and supports the indigenous defence sector, reflecting a major step forward in modernizing logistical support for armoured vehicles while emphasizing the importance of domestic production and self-sufficiency.





