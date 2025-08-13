



During a remarkable event termed "Dronathan," troops from the Gurj Division of the Indian Army, part of the IX Corps, demonstrated an extraordinary feat of innovation and operational readiness by assembling 50 drones in just three hours.





This impressive accomplishment took place at Mamun Military Station in Punjab and highlighted the Indian Army's commitment to integrating advanced technology and rapid deployment capabilities within its ranks.





The exercise showcased not only the technical expertise of the soldiers but also the efficiency of their teamwork and coordination underlined by rigorous training. Constructing 50 drones within such a short time frame is a testament to the Army's evolving capabilities in drone technology, vital for modern warfare and surveillance operations.





The drones assembled are expected to enhance the Army's operational reach, situational awareness, and tactical effectiveness in various environments, including counter-terrorism and reconnaissance missions.





This achievement reflects the Indian Army's strategic focus on self-reliance and technological empowerment as it increasingly incorporates drone technology in its infantry battalions.





Such advancements align with broader efforts to develop indigenous defence technologies, ensuring swift deployment of unmanned systems that augment ground forces with aerial support.





Overall, the rapid assembly of these drones signifies a significant leap in military preparedness and technological acumen, reinforcing the Indian Army's reputation as a forward-looking and innovation-driven force capable of responding effectively to contemporary security challenges.





The event stands as a strong example of mission readiness, technical skill, and the successful adaptation of cutting-edge technology for defence applications.





Agencies







