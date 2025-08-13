



The Indian Army successfully foiled a major infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district during the night of August 12-13, 2025.





The infiltration attempt was reportedly backed and supported by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT), a specialized unit designed for cross-border operations involving Pakistan's special forces and terror groups operating from Pakistani territory.





The attackers aimed to carry out a strike near Tikka Post within the Area of Responsibility of 16 Sikh LI (09 Bihar Advance Party) under Police Station Uri's jurisdiction.





Alert Indian troops responded swiftly, repelling the attack and forcing the infiltrators to retreat. A large-scale cordon and search operation was subsequently launched to track down the terrorists who managed to escape, reportedly taking advantage of adverse weather conditions.





During the intense exchange of fire, Indian Army soldiers Havaldar Ankit and Sepoy Banoth Anil Kumar sustained fatal injuries, with Sepoy Banoth Anil Kumar's death mourned publicly by the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps and Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, who extended condolences and saluted their supreme sacrifice.





This infiltration attempt marks a significant escalation as it was backed by firing support from Pakistan's BAT, representing a departure from routine infiltration activities. It disrupts the uneasy calm following previous ceasefire agreements that had been established after cross-border tensions and retaliatory operations, including Operation Sindoor by India, which was a counterstrike responding to a terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.





The attack and infiltration bid underline continuing security challenges along the LoC despite diplomatic efforts, with ongoing military operations such as Operation Akhal aimed at neutralizing terror threats in the region. These operations have already resulted in the elimination of several terrorists and the deaths of other Indian soldiers like Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh in South Kashmir’s ongoing counterterrorism campaigns.





The Indian Armed Forces remain on high alert as tensions escalate, facing complex and dangerous challenges from well-coordinated and supported infiltration and attack attempts along Jammu and Kashmir’s border with Pakistan.





Agencies







