



NELCO Ltd., a TATA Group company and a leading satellite communication service provider in India, has signed a significant agreement with French satellite operator Eutelsat to deliver OneWeb low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity services across the country.





This partnership aims to provide secure, low-latency connectivity solutions to customers across land, sea, and air, leveraging OneWeb’s advanced satellite network. NELCO will collaborate with OneWeb India Communications, Eutelsat's local operating entity, to ensure comprehensive service coverage that extends beyond India's borders, including territorial waters and remote regions.





The LEO satellite services to be offered under this pact are designed to support a wide range of critical government and enterprise applications.





By enabling reliable and secure communication in underserved and difficult-to-reach areas, this partnership will significantly strengthen India's digital infrastructure and enhance national security.





The connectivity will facilitate vital communications for sectors across terrestrial, maritime, and aviation domains, improving access and operational efficiency in these areas.





The services are poised to roll out as soon as OneWeb's LEO satellite network becomes commercially operational in India. PJ Nath, Managing Director and CEO of NELCO, highlighted that this agreement aligns with NELCO’s strategic vision to provide comprehensive multi-orbit satellite connectivity to drive the expansion of India's digital ecosystem and support the country’s strategic communication needs.





Neha Idnani, Regional Vice President for APAC at Eutelsat and Director of OneWeb India, emphasized the importance of this collaboration in strengthening OneWeb’s presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing connectivity markets and reaffirmed the commitment of both companies to support India’s aspirations for digital growth and enhanced security.





NELCO, established in 1940 and part of the $180 billion TATA Group, has evolved into a pioneer in satellite communication solutions in India.





This partnership with Eutelsat—a global satellite communications leader formed when Eutelsat merged with OneWeb in 2023 and now operates a fleet including 34 geostationary and over 600 LEO satellites—marks a major advancement in satellite technology deployment in India.





The NELCO-Eutelsat alliance is a strategic move to revolutionize satellite-based communication in India, promising to bridge connectivity gaps in rural, maritime, and aerial sectors, thereby driving digital inclusion, improving security infrastructure, and enhancing the nation’s communication capabilities across critical sectors.





Based On A PTI Report







