



The Indian Embassy in Germany, in collaboration with the Indian Cultural Centre (INDCC) and The Tagore Centre, marked India’s 79th Independence Day with a grand celebration in Berlin by organising the vibrant ‘Bharat Parade’ at the historic Brandenburg Gate on August 16, 2025.





The event drew an enthusiastic participation of nearly 1,000 members of the Indian diaspora, along with friends of India, creating an atmosphere of pride and festivity in the heart of Germany’s capital. Ambassador of India to Germany, Ajit V Gupte, and his wife, Priti Gupte, led the community in commemorating this significant occasion.





The event commenced with a series of cultural performances that vividly captured India’s diversity, with multiple art forms, dances, and regional traditions showcased in a rich tapestry of sound and colour that enthralled Berlin’s multicultural audience.





A major highlight of the celebration was a traditional Mallakhamb demonstration performed to the devotional notes of Jayastute Shree Mahamangale. The display, marked by exceptional skill and balance, captivated the onlookers, especially as it was infused with spirited chants of “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai,” eliciting resounding applause from the gathering. The performance not only highlighted India’s deep-rooted martial and artistic heritage but also underscored the strength of cultural preservation among the diaspora abroad.





The Bharat Parade, led by Ambassador Ajit V. Gupte and his wife, commenced from the Brandenburg Gate and concluded at the Sanchi Stupa located in the Humboldt Forum, symbolically merging India’s civilizational heritage with Berlin’s historical and cultural landscape. The parade, enriched by music, patriotic songs, and an air of camaraderie, transformed central Berlin into a vibrant festival ground celebrating both freedom and friendship.





Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Gupte applauded the exponential growth of the Indian diaspora in Germany and their crucial role in fortifying bilateral ties between India and Germany. He emphasized that the contributions of the Indian community—ranging across academic, cultural, professional, and technological domains—continue to serve as a bridge of friendship between the two nations. The celebrations not only reflected India’s cultural plurality but also highlighted the increasing international visibility of the diaspora community in fostering global goodwill for India.





Parallelly, similar expressions of pride and solidarity were evident across other parts of the globe. On the same day, the Indian Consulate in New York expressed deep gratitude to Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey for officially declaring August 15 as India Day in the state. Terming this proclamation a gesture of immense goodwill, the Consulate said it was a gracious recognition of the Indian-American community’s contributions and its role in deepening Indo-U.S. relations. On X (formerly Twitter), the Consulate acknowledged the Governor’s decision as a meaningful step to honour the community and acknowledged the strengthening bonds of friendship between India and the United States.





Building on this wave of patriotic fervour, the Consul General of India in New York, Binaya Pradhan, hoisted the tricolour at the iconic Times Square, in a ceremony organised by the Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-NE. The event drew hundreds of Indian-Americans and local dignitaries, with Member of Parliament Shri Satnam Singh Sandhu also in attendance.





In his address, Consul General Pradhan highlighted the critical role that the Indian diaspora has played in promoting and enhancing India-U.S. ties across multiple sectors. The celebration at Times Square was marked by cultural performances showcasing India’s classical and contemporary traditions, drawing wide appreciation from the gathered crowd and symbolizing unity, pride, and heritage all at once.





Across both continents, from Berlin to New York, the 79th Independence Day celebrations stood as a powerful reminder of India’s growing global footprint and the pivotal role played by its diaspora communities.





These events not only showcased India’s culture and traditions on international stages but also reaffirmed the enduring spirit of freedom, unity, and fraternity binding Indians worldwide. The Bharat Parade in Germany and the flag hoisting in New York together represented a global affirmation of India’s democratic journey, cultural richness, and strengthening bonds of friendship with partner countries like Germany and the United States.





Based On ANI Report







