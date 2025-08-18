



Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri undertook a significant two-day visit to Nepal, aimed at reinforcing the strong bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries.





The visit commenced on August 17, 2025, with Misri arriving in Kathmandu via a special Indian Air Force flight at 9AM local time, where he was received by Nepali Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai, along with the Indian Ambassador to Nepal.





This diplomatic outreach was conducted in alignment with India’s Neighbourhood First policy, a strategic initiative emphasising the prioritisation of ties with neighbouring countries, particularly Nepal.





The cornerstone of the visit was the closed-door bilateral talks held between Vikram Misri and Amrit Bahadur Rai in Kathmandu. According to Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the discussions spanned a wide array of critical issues, including the enhancement of connectivity, expansion of trade, and fostering of development cooperation.





Both Secretaries reiterated the strong bond between their nations, expressing mutual commitment to advance collaborative projects and initiatives. The importance of these discussions was underscored by the comprehensive nature of the dialogue, focusing on pragmatic steps to improve infrastructural links, stimulate economic exchange, and promote joint ventures in development sectors.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India, had earlier indicated that Misri’s visit was designed to further the tradition of regular high-level exchanges, serving as a catalyst for more robust cooperation and mutual understanding. During his stay, Misri sought to expand the scope of relations through engagement with top leadership and political figures in Nepal. His itinerary included a courtesy call on Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, during which Misri extended a formal invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Oli to visit India, signifying a gesture of goodwill and the intention to deepen diplomatic engagement.





Additionally, Misri met with President Ram Chandra Paudel, former Prime Minister and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, Chairman of CPN-Maoist Center Pushpa Kamal Dahal, as well as Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba. These meetings reflected a concerted effort to acknowledge and engage with a broad spectrum of Nepal’s leadership, fostering cross-party understanding and support for enhanced India-Nepal cooperation.





Throughout the visit, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu publicly reaffirmed the shared commitment to review and strengthen India-Nepal ties. In its post-meeting statement, the Embassy highlighted the comprehensive nature of the discussions, which included key initiatives aimed at further bolstering bilateral cooperation and addressing issues of mutual interest. The visit marked approximately a year since Misri’s last diplomatic trip to Nepal, reinforcing the regularity and importance of such high-level engagement in maintaining momentum in bilateral relations.





Foreign Secretary Misri was scheduled to conclude his two-day program and leave Kathmandu on August 18. His visit occurred at a pivotal juncture, as both India and Nepal seek to consolidate their historically close relationship and advance collaboration in vital sectors. The meetings and discussions conducted during this visit are expected to yield actionable outcomes, especially in areas such as connectivity, trade, and development, thereby offering new avenues for deepening mutually beneficial ties in the years ahead.





Based On ANI Report







