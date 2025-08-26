



In a significant boost to India’s naval modernisation and maritime security capabilities, the Indian Navy commissioned two Nilgiri-class (Project 17A) stealth frigates—INS Himgiri and INS Udaygiri—on Tuesday in New Delhi. The commissioning ceremony was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, marking a milestone moment for indigenous warship production under the government’s ‘Atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) vision in defence manufacturing.





With this commissioning, the Navy now formally inducts a three-frigate squadron within the rapidly evolving Nilgiri-class line, following the earlier commissioning of INS Nilgiri earlier this year, thereby enhancing India’s maritime deterrence in the wider Indo-Pacific region.





The Project 17A frigates are being constructed by two premier Indian defence shipyards—Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai. INS Himgiri was built by GRSE and INS Udaygiri by MDL, making this the first instance in India’s naval history when two major frontline warships from different shipyards were commissioned simultaneously.





This parallel induction highlights not only the synergy between these shipyards but also the maturing ecosystem of indigenous naval shipbuilding. Both vessels were designed by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau (WDB), with INS Udaygiri holding the distinction of being the 100th ship conceived by the Bureau. Moreover, INS Udaygiri’s induction is particularly noteworthy as it is the fastest ship delivered post-launch in this class, thanks to modular construction methodologies, which significantly reduce build time and improve production efficiency.





Technically advanced and armed with cutting-edge weapon and sensor systems, these ships embody a generational leap forward over their predecessors. Each displaces approximately 6,700 tons, is 149 meters long, and can reach speeds of 28 knots (approximately 52 km/h).





They are powered by a combination of diesel engines and gas turbines, driving controllable-pitch propellers, with operations managed through integrated interface systems. Both frigates incorporate extensive stealth features such as reduced radar cross-sections and sleeker hull designs, providing the Navy with enhanced survivability in dense maritime combat environments.





INS Udaygiri, manufactured by MDL Mumbai, is equipped with 48 Barak-8 medium-range surface-to-air missiles (MR-SAMs) and eight BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, strengthening its anti-air and anti-surface warfare capabilities. It can accommodate two multi-role helicopters, further improving long-range surveillance and anti-submarine operations.





On the other hand, INS Himgiri, built by GRSE Kolkata, carries 32 Barak-8 missiles along with eight BrahMos cruise missiles. It is also fitted with the indigenous Mareech torpedo decoy system, designed to counter hostile submarine-launched torpedoes. In addition, both frigates share a comprehensive weapons suite including supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, 76 mm medium-range guns, 30 mm and 12.7 mm close-in weapon systems (CIWS), and advanced underwater warfare systems, thus enabling them to execute the full spectrum of maritime combat operations.





The induction of these frigates signals a strong statement of intent for India’s maritime posture. The warships will join the Eastern Fleet headquartered at Visakhapatnam, thereby strengthening India’s deterrence and ability to project power from the Strait of Malacca to the eastern coast of Africa.





This comes at a time when India faces increasing maritime challenges from China’s strategic expansion under the ‘string of pearls’ strategy, which includes key bases and access points in Gwadar (Pakistan), Hambantota (Sri Lanka), Chittagong (Bangladesh), and Djibouti. By augmenting its naval readiness, India seeks to counterbalance Beijing’s presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and ensure the security of vital sea lanes of communication, through which the bulk of international trade and energy supplies flow.





Strategically, the Nilgiri-class represents not just a major step in bolstering combat capabilities but also a demonstration of India’s growing shipbuilding expertise, rising industrial-technological base, and determination to absorb globally competitive design standards.





With over 75 percent indigenous content in construction and systems integration, these frigates reflect India’s steady strides towards defence self-reliance. The dual commissioning ceremony symbolically and militarily underscores the country’s ability to field advanced, large-displacement warships indigenously, narrowing the technological gap with established naval powers.





The commissioning of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri marks a watershed moment in India’s naval journey. These vessels not only demonstrate advanced stealth technology, robust firepower, and multi-mission capability but also reinforce India’s enduring strategy of achieving credible maritime dominance in the Indian Ocean Region.





Their induction enhances combat readiness, expands force projection, and serves as a visible deterrent amidst intensifying geopolitical contestations in the Indo-Pacific region. As India continues to build its seven-ship strong Nilgiri-class fleet under Project 17A, these frigates will remain at the forefront of safeguarding trade routes, protecting national interests, and ensuring a stable and balanced maritime security environment.





