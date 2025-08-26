

Two days before punitive US tariffs kick in, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Aug 26) said that India would withstand the economic pressure as it continues to strengthen its resilience.



The United States, under President Donald Trump's administration, has officially issued a notice to impose an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports, effectively doubling the existing 25% tariff to a total of 50%, starting from 12:01 am Eastern Daylight Time on August 27, 2025.





This move is part of the US response to what it sees as threats by the Russian government, targeting countries, including India, that continue to purchase Russian crude oil.





The tariffs cover a wide spectrum of Indian exports such as textiles, gems and jewellery, leather, machinery, furniture, and marine products, though certain sectors like pharmaceuticals, electronics, and vehicles have exemptions.





In response to this development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a strong message of resilience and steadfastness. Speaking on August 26 at a public rally in Ahmedabad, Modi emphasized that India would withstand this economic pressure by continuously strengthening its resilience.





He assured that the interests of small entrepreneurs, shopkeepers, farmers, and livestock rearers would be a top priority and that his government would not allow any harm to come to them despite external pressures.





Modi also alluded to the global politics of economic self-interest, highlighting that many countries prioritize their own gains, and reaffirmed that India will keep increasing its strength to endure such pressures.





This escalation in tariffs reflects deteriorating relations between New Delhi and Washington, triggered primarily by India's ongoing import of Russian oil, which the US alleges indirectly finances Moscow's military actions in Ukraine.





Despite the punitive measures, India remains defiant, focusing on protecting its national interests and the welfare of its vulnerable economic sections amid the trade tensions.





Based On NDTV Report







