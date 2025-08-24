



The Indian Navy has issued a significant Request for Information (RFI) for the procurement of 76 Naval Utility Helicopters (NUHs), marking a major step in enhancing India’s maritime operational capabilities.





As per details released on the Navy’s official website, the order will be split between the two key maritime defence forces, with 51 helicopters earmarked for the Indian Navy and the remaining 25 allocated to the Indian Coast Guard.





This procurement initiative emphasises the growing importance of rotary-wing assets in strengthening India’s ability to conduct multifaceted maritime missions across its expansive coastline and exclusive economic zone.





The NUHs are envisaged as highly versatile platforms capable of carrying out a wide spectrum of roles, which include maritime search and rescue (SAR), casualty evacuation (CASEVAC), maritime and coastal communications, low-intensity maritime missions, aerial firefighting, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations.





Their operations will not be limited to shore installations; they are mandated to be capable of operating seamlessly from both naval warships and coastal bases. Furthermore, the helicopters must be equipped to perform day and night operations in diverse and demanding weather conditions, thereby ensuring year-round availability and dependability for critical missions at sea.





The proposed acquisition will be executed under the ‘Buy & Make (Indian)’ category, in line with the Government of India’s emphasis on self-reliance and indigenisation in defence manufacturing. This approach involves foreign vendors or Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) partnering with Indian defence firms for technology transfer, licensed production, and long-term industrial partnerships.





Procurement will follow a single-stage, two-bid process, requiring vendors to submit separate technical and financial proposals.





These proposals will undergo scrutiny by a Technical Evaluation Committee, and firms meeting the initial technical requirements will be called to participate in field evaluation trials in India on a no-cost, no-commitment basis. This ensures that shortlisted platforms are practically demonstrated in relevant environmental and operational conditions before a decision is made.





To meet comprehensive operational demands, the supplier selected for the NUH program will be obligated to provide long-term logistics support, including spares, jigs, special maintenance tools, and ground support equipment.





Suppliers will also need to furnish contractual financial assurances in the form of an earnest money deposit and a performance-cum-warranty bond amounting to 5% of the total contract value. This stipulation reflects the Navy’s intent to guarantee performance reliability and lifecycle support for such a critical acquisition.





A pivotal aspect of the RFI is the preference for Transfer of Technology (ToT), as highlighted by the Ministry of Defence. By mandating ToT, the government seeks to ensure that indigenous defence industries benefit from global technological expertise, paving the way for licensed local production and long-term self-sufficiency in the helicopter domain.





This aligns with India’s broader ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative and the vision to reduce dependence on imports while cultivating a robust domestic aerospace manufacturing ecosystem.





The procurement will not only expand the Indian Navy’s rotary capabilities but will also significantly modernise the Indian Coast Guard’s aviation fleet. Together, both forces will benefit from better mobility and rapid responsiveness in maritime security, disaster management, and coastal surveillance.





This enhancement carries evident strategic weight, considering India’s responsibility as a major maritime power in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), where challenges include piracy, smuggling, illegal fishing, maritime accidents, and natural calamities.





The timeline for this process has been set with October 17, 2025 as the deadline for responses to be submitted to the Directorate of Aircraft Acquisition at Naval Headquarters in New Delhi.





Post submission, the Navy and Coast Guard will move towards finalising procurement partners based on naval headquarters’ assessment of the helicopters’ performance during trials and their overall cost-effectiveness.





In essence, this RFI represents a vital procurement endeavour that will significantly augment India’s naval and coast guard aviation assets. If executed efficiently, the NUH program has the potential to enhance India’s maritime reach, bolster its coastal defence architecture, and catalyse further growth in the indigenous aerospace sector through industrial partnerships and technology absorption.





