



India's defence exports reached a significant milestone of ₹23,000 crore in the last financial year and are projected to double within the next two to three years, according to Dr. Sameer Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development.





This reflects a remarkable growth trajectory fuelled by strategic initiatives promoting self-reliance and indigenous manufacturing in India's defence sector.





India's defence production has also soared to an all-time high of approximately ₹1.5 lakh crore in FY 2024-25, demonstrating an 18% growth from the previous fiscal year.





This surge is the result of concerted government efforts under programs such as "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat," which aim to reduce import dependency and build domestic capabilities.





Defence exports have seen a 34-fold increase in the past decade, growing from ₹686 crore in 2013-14 to ₹23,622 crore in 2024-25, marking a 12% year-on-year increase.





The demand for Indian defence equipment is notably high in regions such as the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. India exports complex defence systems, including missile systems (like BrahMos and its smaller version in development), naval vessels, artillery guns, combat aircraft, helicopters, and advanced electronics, to over 100 countries.





These exports encompass sophisticated weaponry and platforms such as the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, multi-role combat helicopters like LCH Prachand, and various missile systems, reflecting a robust and diversified manufacturing base.





Further supporting the push for self-reliance in defence production, 15 Centres of Excellence are being developed in partnership with defence industry stakeholders and academic institutions.





These efforts complement successful defence operations like 'Operation Sindoor,' where indigenously developed weapons and equipment by DRDO played a pivotal role. Development of new platforms such as the Zorawar light tank is progressing rapidly, highlighting India's evolving defence technology landscape.





The private sector's contribution to defence production is increasing and currently accounts for around 23% of total output, up from 21% the previous year, reflecting its growing role alongside Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) which contribute approximately 77%.





This collaboration between public and private sectors, supported by favourable government policies and reforms to ease doing business, underpins India's strengthening defence industrial base.





Looking ahead, India aims to achieve defence export targets of nearly ₹50,000 crore by 2029, more than doubling the current figures, signalling sustained momentum in expanding India's footprint as a trusted global defence supplier.





India's defence exports touching ₹23,000 crore and the expected doubling in the near term is a testament to strategic policy execution, strong indigenous development, expanding global demand, and a robust manufacturing ecosystem integrating both public and private sectors under the vision of self-reliance and global competitiveness.





