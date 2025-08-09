

Operation Sindoor was a pivotal military operation by India launched on May 7, 2025, as a calibrated, highly coordinated response to terrorist threats along the western borders, specifically targeting infrastructure linked to the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people earlier that year.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman Samir Kamat characterised Operation Sindoor as more than just a military mission, describing it as a decisive declaration of India's capacity to stand tall through self-reliance, strategic foresight, and indigenous technological strength.





The operation showcased India's evolved defence capabilities, heavily reliant on indigenous technology developed within the nation’s robust defence R&D ecosystem.





Key systems integral to the success of Operation Sindoor included:





Akash short-range and medium-range surface-to-air missile systems The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile The D4 anti-drone system The AWACS airborne early warning and control system The Akashteer system for air defence command and control Advanced C4I (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence) systems





These indigenous platforms provided critical support, enabling multi-dimensional, precise, and high-technology warfare that extended across land, air, and sea operations. Institutions like the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) played a crucial role in developing these technologies.





Operation Sindoor demonstrated the integration of artificial intelligence-based decision support systems, unmanned platforms, secure communication networks, and precision weaponry, emphasising the nation’s capability to protect its borders relying on domestic innovation and manufacturing.





This operation marked a milestone where indigenous technology became the backbone of a large-scale military action, underlining India’s journey toward becoming a self-reliant defence manufacturing power.





Furthermore, Operation Sindoor was also a strategic statement affirming India's ability to conduct calibrated military retaliation without breaching international boundaries, thereby balancing firmness with diplomatic restraint.





It highlighted the synergy achieved through years of investment in defence preparedness and government support, including the establishment of unified military leadership and modernisation efforts such as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) position.





The operation effectively neutralised multiple terrorist threats, countered drone and missile attacks using an integrated counter-UAS and air defence framework, and reaffirmed India's regional dominance.





It symbolised the nation's resolve to respond decisively to cross-border terrorism with high precision and advanced technology, solidifying India's stature as a hi-tech military power empowered by "Atmanirbhar Bharat" or self-reliant innovation in national security.





Operation Sindoor stands as a defining moment in India's defence history, demonstrating that India's indigenous technological innovation and strategic foresight have significantly enhanced its operational capabilities, enabling the country to stand tall through self-reliance in defence.





Agencies







