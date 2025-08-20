



Over the past decade, India has fundamentally altered its security and defence posture, becoming more assertive, technologically advanced, and self-reliant to meet and thwart Pakistan-backed terrorism and related threats.





The strikes on Balakot in 2019 marked a pivotal shift in India’s security doctrine. After the Pulwama attack, where 40 CRPF personnel were killed, Indian jets crossed deep into Pakistani territory for the first time to destroy a major terrorist training camp, signalling a decisive new approach to counterterrorism operations.





Building on this, Operation Sindoor in May 2025 represented a strategic escalation and refinement. In retaliation to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, the Indian armed forces executed precise missile and drone strikes targeting nine terror camps located deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





These attacks eliminated over a hundred terrorists, including senior commanders tied to past major terrorist acts like the Pulwama bombing and the IC-814 hijacking. Operation Sindoor was significant in scale and sophistication, employing loitering munitions, precision-guided missiles, and joint strike coordination across the air force, navy, and army.





The operation was designed carefully to cause maximum damage to terror infrastructure while avoiding harm to Pakistani civilians. In response, Pakistan launched drone and missile attacks on Indian military installations, all of which were effectively shot down by India’s advanced integrated counter-drone and air defence systems, showcasing India’s growing technological edge in defence.





Financially and industrially, India has doubled its defence spending over the last decade, rising from ₹2.53 lakh crore in 2013–14 to ₹6.81 lakh crore in 2025–26. The emphasis on Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence has led to a tripling of domestic production since 2013, reaching ₹1.50 lakh crore in 2024–25. Indigenous manufacturing now includes fighter jets, artillery, missile systems, warships, and aircraft carriers.





Defence exports have surged to ₹23,622 crore, with India supplying over a hundred nations, including advanced countries like the US and France. Key government policies have bolstered this growth with reforms to prioritise Indian design and manufacturing, promote start-ups and MSMEs, and facilitate foreign investment and joint ventures.





Strategic partnerships with countries like Russia have enabled localized production, reducing dependency on imports and delays.





Technology plays a critical role in India’s military modernization. The Defence AI Council and Defence AI Project Agency were established to integrate cutting-edge technologies such as AI, robotics, cyber security, and space systems into defence capabilities.





The 2025-launched Sudarshan Chakra Mission aims to build a comprehensive national security shield by 2035, integrating predictive technologies and indigenous systems for battlefield and civilian protection. The success of India’s layered air defence during Operation Sindoor, including intercepting enemy drones and missiles, highlights the practical benefits of this technology integration.





India’s counterterrorism efforts at home also complement its external military strength. Left-Wing Extremism, which once affected large parts of central India, has dropped dramatically with fewer than twenty affected districts today and an 85% reduction in violence-related deaths since 2010. Development initiatives, infrastructure expansion, and welfare schemes have weakened insurgencies alongside security operations.





Moreover, Atmanirbharta extends beyond defence. India has achieved remarkable progress in food production, financial inclusion, and semiconductor technology. From producing a quarter of the world’s milk to launching its indigenous 3-nanometre chip, India is aligning economic self-sufficiency with its strategic security ambitions.





Together, these military operations, increased defence spending and production, advanced technological adoption, and broader self-reliance policies have rewritten India’s security playbook. From Balakot to Sindoor, India has moved from reactive to proactive defence, signalling a firm stance against terrorism, with clear doctrines laid out by Prime Minister Modi emphasizing decisive response, rejection of nuclear blackmail, and a strategic focus on terror and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir issues.





This transformation reflects India’s resolve to protect its sovereignty and emerge as a confident global defence power and exporter while maintaining internal stability.





This comprehensive approach marks a new era where India is less vulnerable to external threats, backed by homegrown military muscle and sophisticated technology, ready to confront challenges with precision and strategic wisdom.





Agencies







