



In a significant diplomatic development marking the most substantial reset in India-China relations since the Galwan Valley clash of 2020, both nations have committed to pursuing an early settlement of the long-pending boundary delimitation issue.





The announcement came after a high-level meeting in New Delhi between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.





A Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement following the meeting emphasized the decision to establish an Expert Group under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) to explore “early harvest” solutions in boundary delimitation.





Unlike demarcation, which involves physical markers on the ground, delimitation focuses on legal and political settlement, seeking a framework that is both fair and mutually acceptable.





This initiative aligns with the 2005 Agreement on Political Parameters and Guiding Principles for the Settlement of the India-China Boundary Question, signalling renewed seriousness on both sides in resolving their most contentious dispute.





The 24th round of the Special Representatives’ dialogue between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi further underscored the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





Both sides noted progress in implementing leader-level consensus reached earlier in Kazan and affirmed that the border regions have remained stable since the last SR talks, with mechanisms in place to avoid escalation.





A new working group on border management will also be created under the WMCC, tasked with ensuring effective communication and stability across multiple sectors.





Enhancing confidence-building measures, India and China agreed to establish General Level Mechanisms in the eastern and middle sectors, supplementing the existing mechanism in the western sector where most flashpoints lie. The two sides also reaffirmed their commitment to gradual de-escalation measures.





Beyond the boundary discussions, the meeting produced a raft of other confidence-restoring measures. The resumption of direct flight connectivity between India and China at the earliest was agreed upon, with both sides also committing to streamline visa facilitation.





In a significant people-to-people step, India secured Chinese approval to significantly expand the scale of Indian pilgrimages to Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar, fulfilling a longstanding demand by Indian religious groups.





On the trade front, the reopening of traditional border trade routes through Lipulekh Pass, Shipki La, and Nathu La was announced, which is expected to revitalize cross-border economic exchanges, particularly benefiting local economies in border regions. Both governments also agreed to adopt “concrete measures” to further boost investment flows and trade cooperation.





Strategically, the two countries expressed their intention to view their ties from a broad political perspective rather than allow specific disputes to dominate the relationship. China welcomed Prime Minister Modi’s forthcoming attendance at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, while India reaffirmed its support for China’s presidency of the SCO.





Both sides pledged to support each other’s key diplomatic events, including the 2026 BRICS Summit in India and the 2027 edition in China.





This affirmation of multilateral cooperation serves as a larger geopolitical signal of India and China aligning to protect their strategic autonomy amid global economic turbulence, particularly in the wake of rising U.S. tariffs on India and existing U.S.-China trade frictions.





Taken together, these developments represent a tangible thaw in bilateral relations that had hit rock bottom after the Galwan Valley clash and subsequent protracted military stand-offs along the LAC.





With the decision to institutionalize dialogue mechanisms, promote direct connectivity, facilitate trade, and boost cultural and religious exchanges, India and China appear to be charting a pathway toward a more stable and cooperative relationship.





While boundary demarcation remains a complex and sensitive undertaking, the establishment of an Expert Group to work on early solutions marks a meaningful step toward addressing the root cause of mistrust. If sustained, these measures could pave the way for a more balanced and forward-looking engagement between Asia’s two largest neighbours.





Based On A NDTV Report







