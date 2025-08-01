



India has successfully test-fired its new Pralay tactical missile twice in 48 hours on July 28 and 29, 2025. The tests, conducted from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha’s coast, are the final step before the missile’s full induction into the Indian Army. Pralay is designed for rapid, precision strikes, offering a major boost to India’s conventional war-fighting ability, especially amid ongoing tensions with China and Pakistan.





Specifications





Type: Road-mobile, quasi-ballistic, surface-to-surface missile Range: 150–500 km Payload: 500–1,000 kg (conventional warheads) Speed: Terminal velocity up to Mach 6.1 (hypersonic) Guidance: Advanced navigation, multiple warhead types, circular error probable (CEP) of less than 10 meters Propulsion: Solid-propellant rocket motor Launch Platform: Cannisterised system for high mobility and quick deployment Trajectory: Can change its path mid-flight, making interception extremely difficult





Capabilities And Role





Able to strike strategic targets like command centres, radar sites, airbases, and logistics hubs deep inside enemy territory.





Designed for rapid retaliation and precision attack in high-tension, contested border areas like the Line of Actual Control (China front) and Line of Control (Pakistan front).





Its quasi-ballistic flight path and in-flight manoeuvrability enable it to evade modern missile defence systems.





Enhances India’s counterforce conventional deterrence—providing options short of nuclear escalation and acting as a counter to Pakistan’s tactical nuclear weapons and China’s advanced missile deployments.





Developed by India’s DRDO with participation from multiple domestic labs and industry partners.





With the completion of these user evaluation trials, Pralay is now cleared for mass production and imminent induction into the Army and potentially Air Force.





Can be integrated into India’s planned Integrated Rocket Force (IRF), adding a new dimension to India’s strategic and battlefield missile capabilities.





Strategic Impact





China: Pralay counters Chinese missile deployments in Tibet and enhances India’s ability to strike high-value targets along the Himalayan frontier quickly.





Pakistan: Pralay’s high accuracy and conventional payload allow deep strikes, deterring cross-border aggression without crossing the nuclear threshold.





Self-Reliance: The missile underscores India’s progress toward indigenous defence solutions and advanced missile technology.





The Pralay missile gives India a rapid, accurate, and mobile strike option, strengthening its deterrence and conventional military capability along both the western and eastern borders.





Its advanced features and imminent induction mark a significant leap in India’s tactical missile arsenal, with the ability to influence strategic balances in the region.





Based On WION Report







