



The Indian Navy is developing the Project 18 (P-18) next-generation destroyer, envisioned as a major leap in size and capability beyond the current Visakhapatnam-class destroyers. This advanced warship concept displaces approximately 13,000 tonnes, making it the largest in the Indian fleet and potentially classifiable as a cruiser by international standards due to its size exceeding 10,000 tonnes.





Key features of the Project 18 destroyer include an unprecedented armament suite with 144 vertical launch systems (VLS) cells that support a broad range of missiles. The configuration is segmented as follows:





32 VLS cells at the stern reserved for the under-development PGLRSAM, a long-range surface-to-air missile designed to intercept aircraft and ballistic missiles, with a range of approximately 250 km.





48 VLS cells dedicated to the BrahMos extended-range supersonic cruise missile and an Indigenous Technology Cruise Missile, supporting anti-ship and land-attack roles.





64 VLS cells for very short-range surface-to-air missiles to provide the last line of defence against aerial and anti-ship missile threats.





Additionally, eight slant launchers are included, likely for the hypersonic BrahMos-2 missile.





The ship features an advanced radar and sensor suite developed jointly by DRDO and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). Notably, it integrates four large Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars modeled on the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. These include an S-band primary radar, a volume search radar, and a multi-sensor mast, providing 360-degree surveillance and the ability to track targets beyond 500 km. This radar system is designed for multi-domain operations in cluttered electronic environments.





Indigenization is a cornerstone of the Project 18 design, aiming for about 75% indigenous content aligned with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The destroyer will support the operation of two multi-role helicopters, feature a rail-less helicopter traversing system and hangar, and be capable of launching autonomous underwater drones for anti-submarine warfare and mine detection. An integrated electric propulsion (IEP) system and stealth features are also planned.





Regarding development timelines, as of December 2023, plans were in place to finalize contracts within approximately five years, with full delivery of the ships taking place over five to ten years thereafter. The lead ship construction is anticipated to involve major Indian shipyards such as Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE).





Strategically, the Project 18 destroyers will significantly bolster the Indian Navy’s long-term fleet expansion goals, contributing to a target fleet size of 170 to 175 warships by 2035. They are set to enhance India’s maritime defence and strike capabilities amid evolving regional security challenges, particularly with the expanding Chinese naval presence in the Indo-Pacific.





Project 18 represents India’s ambition to build one of the most capable and heavily armed surface combatants globally, with advanced missile payload capacity, state-of-the-art sensor and radar systems, high indigenous content, and multi-role operational flexibility.





Based On ET News Report







