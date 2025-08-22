



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at the Economic Times World Leaders Forum (ET WLF) in Delhi in August 2025, highlighted India's significant strides in indigenous defence technology, with the TEJAS fighter aircraft symbolising the nation's growing ability to design and build advanced defence systems.





He described TEJAS as a landmark in India’s defence journey and a splendid example of indigenous capabilities. Singh acknowledged the challenges faced but emphasised the determination to overcome them and establish the full capability to manufacture fighter aircraft domestically.





Looking ahead, Singh announced India's advancement towards developing fifth-generation fighter jets, marking a major leap in military aviation. He stated that work is progressing not only on the aircraft itself but also on manufacturing its engines within India.





This effort includes collaboration with the French company Safran to start engine manufacturing on Indian soil, reflecting a significant step towards full indigenous production of next-generation fighter planes.





Singh also stressed India's pivotal role in stabilising global supply chains amid worldwide disruptions. He highlighted India’s unique position to serve as a reliable alternative to China in global supply chain dynamics, referring to the concept of "China Plus One."





The Defence Minister argued that India’s policy of self-reliance transcends import substitution and aligns with a broader goal of "global good"—providing robustness to world supply chains and engendering confidence internationally.





A key message from Singh was India’s vision for a new world order characterised by equality, cooperation, and shared prosperity, with India playing a central role in leading a fairer international system. He extended an invitation to global investors to participate in India's burgeoning defence manufacturing sector, which is evolving through partnerships involving public and private players.





The progress on India's fighter jet programs includes:





The indigenous TEJAS fighter aircraft, now operational and producing significant numbers for the Indian Air Force.

The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), India’s upcoming fifth-generation stealth fighter, which is expected to have prototypes ready by 2028-29 and induction planned around 2034-35. Initial variants (AMCA MK-1) will use GE-F414 engines, while later versions will be powered by indigenous engines developed in collaboration with foreign partners.

The development of indigenous production lines involving private sector participation to accelerate the manufacturing of fighter jets such as the TEJAS MK-1A.





Rajnath Singh’s address positioned India’s defence manufacturing evolution as a cornerstone for national pride, economic growth, strategic autonomy, and global leadership in both defence technology and stable supply chain provisioning.





This detailed narrative reflects India's determination to harness indigenous technology for military aviation, spearhead global economic stability, and guide a just and cooperative international order based on shared prosperity and responsibility.





Based On ET News Report







