



The Indian Navy finds itself at a critical juncture as it navigates the prolonged development timeline of the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Nirbhay-based Submarine-Launched Cruise Missile (SLCM), which faces significant delays that push operational readiness beyond 2030.





These persistent setbacks have compelled the Navy to actively evaluate foreign alternatives to ensure that India's next-generation submarines under Project-75I (P-75I) are equipped with credible land-attack cruise missile capabilities from their commissioning around 2031. This comprehensive analysis examines the various options available to fill the critical capability gap while the indigenous program continues its protracted development.





The Nirbhay SLCM Development Challenge





The indigenous submarine-launched variant of the Nirbhay cruise missile, being developed by DRDO's Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), represents India's ambitious effort to achieve self-reliance in long-range naval strike capabilities. The missile is designed for launch from standard 533 mm torpedo tubes and has a projected range of 1,000-1,500 km. However, the development trajectory has been marked by significant technical challenges and timeline extensions that underscore the complexity of developing such sophisticated weapon systems indigenously.





Despite successful tests from underwater platforms, including a notable 402-km flight test in November 2024, the missile's performance has fallen short of its full range potential. The current test achievements indicate that substantial additional development work remains before the system can meet its operational specifications.





The complex integration process with submarine systems, coupled with extensive user trials required for operational induction, means the indigenous SLCM will not be ready for deployment before 2030. This timeline directly conflicts with the Indian Navy's requirement to equip its P-75I submarines, scheduled to enter service around 2031, with operational cruise missile capabilities from the outset.





The DRDO has made progress with multiple variants of the Nirbhay platform, including successful completion of six developmental trials for the basic cruise missile system as of February 2023. However, the submarine-launched version presents unique challenges related to underwater launch dynamics, missile stability during water-to-air transition, and integration with submarine combat management systems. These technical complexities have necessitated an extended development and testing phase that cannot be compressed to meet the Navy's immediate operational requirements.





Primary Foreign Alternatives Under Evaluation: MBDA's Naval Cruise Missile (NCM/MdCN)





The European consortium MBDA has positioned its Naval Cruise Missile (NCM), also designated as Missile de Croisière Naval (MdCN), as a prime contender for the Indian Navy's interim SLCM requirement. This system represents a naval adaptation of the combat-proven Storm Shadow/SCALP-EG air-launched cruise missile, engineered specifically for maritime platforms. The NCM's development pedigree and operational track record provide significant advantages in terms of reliability and proven effectiveness.





The NCM specifications demonstrate its suitability for Indian requirements, with a missile weight of 1,400 kg and an overall length of 6.5 meters. The system offers impressive strike ranges of up to 1,000 km when launched from submarines and up to 1,400 km from surface ships. The missile incorporates a sophisticated multi-mode guidance system utilising GPS navigation, terrain-mapping capabilities, and an infrared seeker for terminal accuracy. This comprehensive guidance suite ensures high precision strikes against strategic targets even in challenging operational environments.





A critical advantage of the NCM lies in its compatibility with the 533 mm torpedo tubes used on India's Kalvari-class (Scorpène) submarines. This compatibility extends to the P-75I program, where MBDA is already partnered with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) through their collaboration with competing submarine designs. The existing industrial relationships and technical familiarity could facilitate smoother integration and lifecycle support for the missile system.





Russian Kalibr 3M-14 System





Russia has presented its 3M-14 Kalibr land-attack cruise missile as a direct competitor to the European offering, leveraging the Indian Navy's extensive experience with Russian naval systems. The Kalibr system represents a mature, operationally-proven platform that has been extensively deployed by the Russian Navy in various conflicts, including operations in Syria and Ukraine. This operational history provides substantial evidence of the system's effectiveness and reliability under diverse combat conditions.





The 3M-14 Kalibr offers impressive performance characteristics with an estimated strike range between 1,500 and 2,500 km, significantly exceeding most competing systems. The missile features sophisticated guidance systems incorporating inertial navigation, terrain contour matching (TERCOM), GPS positioning, and terminal-phase active radar seekers. These multiple guidance modes provide redundancy and enhance the missile's ability to successfully engage targets despite potential electronic countermeasures.





Emerging Indigenous Alternatives: BrahMos-NG SLCM Development





Parallel to the Nirbhay program, BrahMos Aerospace is advancing development of the BrahMos-NG (Next Generation) Submarine-Launched Cruise Missile variant, which offers a supersonic alternative to the subsonic options currently under consideration. This system builds upon the successful BrahMos-NG Air-Launched Cruise Missile platform, adapting the proven technology for submarine applications. The BrahMos-NG SLCM represents a significant advancement in terms of both capability and indigenous content.





The missile's specifications demonstrate impressive performance characteristics, with a weight of approximately 1.5 tons and a range of 400-600 km. While the range is shorter than some alternatives, the supersonic speed exceeding Mach 3.5 provides unique tactical advantages. The high-speed approach significantly reduces target reaction time and enhances penetration capabilities against defended targets. The missile retains the precision guidance systems and ability to engage both land and naval targets that characterise the BrahMos family.





BrahMos Aerospace has confirmed that the SLCM variant is in advanced development stages, with comprehensive testing scheduled to validate underwater launch capabilities and submarine system integration. The adaptation from the air-launched variant provides a solid technological foundation while requiring specific modifications for the underwater launch environment. The development timeline appears more favourable than the Nirbhay program, with testing activities indicating potential operational readiness within the current decade.





Summary: The Indian Navy's SLCM decision represents a complex balancing act between immediate operational requirements, long-term strategic objectives, and broader national interests. While the DRDO's indigenous Nirbhay-based system continues development toward eventual deployment beyond 2030, foreign alternatives from MBDA and Russia offer proven capabilities that could fill the critical gap.





The emerging BrahMos-NG SLCM program provides a potential indigenous supersonic alternative with more favourable development timelines. Success in managing this transition period will significantly influence India's naval capabilities and strategic posture in the critical Indo-Pacific region for decades to come.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







