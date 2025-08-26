



India’s security and defence preparedness is undergoing a transformative phase, as highlighted by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, who emphasized that the country’s response to any future conflict must be “unified, swift and decisive.”





Speaking on the eve of the two-day military seminar ‘Ran Samvad’, scheduled at the Army War College, Mhow, on August 26–27, 2025, Gen. Chauhan underscored the evolving character of war that extends far beyond the traditional domains of land, sea, and air into the realms of cyber and space warfare.





He explained that India’s armed forces can no longer afford to operate in the silos of individual services, but must adopt greater jointness and synergy to adapt to rapid changes in war-fighting dynamics.





General Chauhan’s remarks provided a clear vision of India’s strategic outlook, stressing that the future battlefield does not recognize service boundaries. Instead, it requires joint planning, joint thinking, and joint execution.





He pointed out that enhancing tri-services integration is essential not just for combat operations but also for joint doctrine development, technology adoption, and capability building. In his words, “jointmanship” is not aspirational anymore—it has become the bedrock of India’s defence transformation amid mounting global uncertainties and regional security challenges.





The ‘Ran Samvad’ conclave, conceived as a platform for constructive dialogue, will mark a pioneering attempt to bring in-uniform narratives and operational insights into mainstream strategic discourse.





Unlike traditional seminars led by academics or retired officers, this conclave puts serving officers—those with first-hand modern battlefield experience—at the forefront of the discussions. Each session of the seminar is designed to address specific operational realities and challenges, ranging from information warfare, grey-zone threats, and integrated operations to future combat technologies and capability roadmaps.





In addition to Gen. Chauhan’s opening-day address, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will deliver the plenary speech on the closing day, underscoring the government’s recognition of evolving defence requirements.





During the event, joint doctrines and a technology capability roadmap are also expected to be released, providing direction on how innovation, digitisation, and advanced systems can strengthen India’s military preparedness. The conclave is curated by Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff in collaboration with the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies and the Army Training Command, under the stewardship of the CDS.





According to organisers, the essence of Ran Samvad lies not in showcasing military might, but in nurturing a shared clarity of purpose, unity of effort, and mutual operational understanding across the services. It is being hailed as a unique attempt to stimulate interaction between the defence services, the domestic defence industry, and international security experts, thereby ensuring that India’s approach towards defence transformation remains holistic, practical, and forward-looking.





By offering a bottom-up perspective deeply rooted in the experiences of combat officers and operational commanders, the conclave aims to bridge the gap between strategic vision and operative execution.





Moreover, this first edition of the seminar, hosted by the Indian Army, is designed as the beginning of a rotational series, with future editions to be hosted by the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force in subsequent years. This model signifies the institutionalisation of cross-service dialogue as a regular mechanism of knowledge-sharing and policy formulation.





Ultimately, the seminar and CDS Chauhan’s address reflect a growing consensus within India’s defence establishment—that the country’s ability to respond to the uncertain future of warfare lies in synergising its land, naval, air, cyber, and space capabilities. At a time when conflicts across the globe demonstrate how emerging technologies, hybrid warfare, and unconventional domains are reshaping battlefields, India’s military leadership is clearly aligning towards building a swift, decisive, and unified war-fighting force.





The vision articulated and initiatives undertaken through Ran Samvad thus stand as critical milestones in preparing India to confront 21st-century security challenges with resilience, innovation, and joint strength.





Based On A PTI Report







