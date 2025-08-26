



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while commissioning two advanced multi-mission stealth frigates – INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri – at the Eastern Naval Command, reaffirmed the expanding role of the Indian Navy as a central pillar not only of India’s maritime security but also of its overall economic security.





He underlined that the Navy’s responsibility extends far beyond safeguarding the sea lanes, emphasising that India’s energy security, including the supply of oil and natural gas, is deeply dependent on stability in the surrounding maritime domain.





Singh noted that the geo-strategic significance of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) directly influences national economic growth, thereby making naval preparedness indispensable to India’s prosperity and resilience.





Highlighting India’s foreign policy stance, the Defence Minister reiterated that the country has never pursued aggressive expansionism or initiated conflict on foreign soil, yet it has demonstrated the capability to respond firmly and decisively when national security is threatened.





He linked this assertion to India’s recent cross-border military action, Operation Sindoor, carried out in response to the tragic Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, in which militants brutally killed innocent Indian tourists after questioning their religious identity.





Rajnath Singh stressed that the operation, aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure across the border in Pakistan, was effective, precise, and necessary to deliver justice and safeguard future security. He also made it clear that the mission remains incomplete, stating that “Operation Sindoor is not over, it is only on pause,” leaving open the possibility of further action as and when required.





The Defence Minister further noted that the commissioning of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri represents a significant step toward Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) in defence production, reflecting the success of indigenous shipbuilding programs.





Both warships, equipped with stealth technology and versatile combat capabilities, are expected to greatly enhance the Navy’s operational reach, strength, and endurance. Singh described their induction as a “dream come true” and a “milestone” for India’s security, symbolising national progress in achieving self-sufficiency while simultaneously boosting maritime power projection.





In his remarks, Rajnath Singh emphasised that the Indian Navy’s role transcends combat functions. Beyond defending territorial waters, it plays a vital part in ensuring peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region, which is a lifeline for global trade and India’s energy imports.





He underlined that safeguarding these maritime commons ensures uninterrupted energy supplies, thereby reinforcing India’s economic growth objectives. By combining security with development, Singh positioned the Navy as an instrument of both national defence and economic sustenance, underscoring its significance in a volatile and strategically sensitive environment.





Through his speech, the Defence Minister conveyed a dual message: India stands committed to the path of peace and non-aggression, but it will not hesitate to take decisive action against threats to its citizens, sovereignty, or economy.





The induction of state-of-the-art naval assets like INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri signals India’s readiness to address evolving security challenges, while Operation Sindoor reflects the resolute will of the nation to neutralise terrorism at its roots. Together, these developments highlight a broader vision where defence preparedness and economic security are intertwined, reinforcing India’s emergence as a strong and responsible maritime power in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.





Based On PTI Report







