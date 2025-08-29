



The joint NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) Earth-observing satellite has successfully passed a critical series of system evaluations, confirming that both its spacecraft and advanced radar payloads are functioning as intended. Following its July 30 launch, the mission has remained firmly on track, with teams from NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) commanding the satellite on August 26 to begin its incremental ascent toward its operational orbit, positioned 464 miles (747 kilometers) above Earth.





In a major milestone earlier on August 15, engineers achieved the deployment of the satellite’s massive 39-foot (12-meter) radar antenna reflector, which forms the backbone of its unprecedented Earth-monitoring capabilities.









With both its L-band and S-band synthetic aperture radar (SAR) systems now powered on and verified, NISAR is primed to open a new era of Earth observation. The L-band radar, designed and built by NASA, operates at a 24-centimeter wavelength—long enough to penetrate dense vegetation canopies and measure subtle signals such as soil moisture, forest biomass, and the slow motions of ice sheets and tectonic plates.





In complement, the S-band radar, developed by ISRO, functions at a shorter 10-centimeter wavelength, enabling scientists to detect finer details in agricultural patterns, grassland ecosystems, snowfall, and vegetation changes. By pairing these two systems—the first time such a dual-SAR configuration has flown on a single mission—NISAR will be able to deliver insights across a broader range of environmental phenomena and timescales.









Unlike traditional satellite imaging systems limited by weather or lighting conditions, NISAR’s radars can observe Earth day or night, and even through cloud cover or precipitation. This capability ensures a robust and continuous monitoring of Earth’s most critical and dynamic systems. Over the course of its operations, the mission is expected to scan the majority of Earth’s landmasses and frozen regions twice within every 12-day cycle, offering unparalleled temporal resolution.





Its radar instruments will be capable of detecting surface displacements down to fractions of an inch, making it a vital tool for studying the processes leading up to—and following—natural hazards such as earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, avalanches, and landslides.









As the mission transitions toward its science operations phase, which is set to officially begin approximately 90 days after launch, researchers anticipate the release of science-quality radar imagery in the coming weeks.





These initial datasets will mark the beginning of what is expected to be a transformative resource for the global scientific community, with applications ranging from climate change research and natural hazard assessment to agricultural monitoring and water resource management.





The successful progress of NISAR is a hallmark achievement for U.S.-India space collaboration, representing years of meticulous technical and programmatic coordination between NASA and ISRO.





ISRO’s contributions include the S-band SAR system, the spacecraft bus developed by the U R Rao Satellite Centre, and the delivery of launch services executed at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The ISRO Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network continues to oversee critical post-launch functions with its global ground station infrastructure.





NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), managed by Caltech in Pasadena, spearheaded the U.S. side of the project, delivering the L-band radar system, science data communication subsystems, solid-state data recorder, and deployment hardware for the antenna reflector.





Additionally, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center plays a pivotal role in supporting data downlink through the Near Space Network, which is central to handling the spacecraft’s L-band radar data.





NISAR stands as more than just a technological accomplishment: it is a profound testament to what is possible when two spacefaring nations unite under a shared mandate to advance science for the benefit of humanity. The mission’s success in its initial phases now sets the stage for an era of discoveries that promise to deepen our understanding of Earth’s most pressing environmental and geophysical processes.











