



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is actively preparing to launch two significant military surveillance satellites by the end of 2025: the Technology Demonstration Satellite (TDS) and the GSAT-7R satellite.





The GSAT-7R is a dedicated military communication satellite intended specifically for the Indian Navy, designed to replace the existing GSAT-7 satellite, also known as Rukmini.





The GSAT-7, launched in 2013, has been providing multi-band communication capabilities vital for naval operations, including secure real-time networking among warships, submarines, aircraft, and shore-based systems across a wide geographical area—primarily the Indian Ocean region.





GSAT-7R is envisioned to be a more advanced successor with enhanced capabilities to meet the growing communication needs of the Indian Navy and is expected to weigh approximately 2,650 kg and operate in geostationary orbit.





Its projected cost is around ₹1,589 crores (approximately US$225.5 million). The launch of GSAT-7R is planned using ISRO's GSLV MK-II launch vehicle, aiming to provide robust communication support for the Navy's expanding blue-water operations.





Alongside GSAT-7R, ISRO is developing and planning to launch the Technology Demonstration Satellite (TDS), which is part of ISRO's efforts to advance its technological capabilities and support indigenous innovations in satellite technology.





While specific technical details about TDS are less publicized, it signifies an ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of India’s space technology development.





This year, ISRO’s ambitious roadmap includes not only these satellite launches but also plans to develop a next-generation rocket towering as tall as a 40-storey building.





This new rocket aims to lift payloads as heavy as 75,000 kg into low Earth orbit, underscoring a major milestone in India's space launch vehicle capabilities. These advancements signify India’s growing space ambitions in defence, scientific, and commercial sectors.





The replacement of GSAT-7 by GSAT-7R aligns with the Indian Navy's strategic objectives to enhance communication reliability, extend operational reach, and ensure secure, multi-band communication capabilities independent of foreign satellites.





GSAT-7R is designed to augment naval network-centric warfare by providing a wide coverage area with advanced communication payloads, ensuring seamless connectivity for naval assets during critical operations.





ISRO's initiatives also reflect the broader expansion of India’s satellite portfolio, currently maintaining about 55 satellites in orbit, with expectations to triple this number within the next three to four years.





This rapid growth illustrates both the deepening reliance on space technology for national security and the growing stature of India as a space-faring nation.





The launches of the Technology Demonstration Satellite and GSAT-7R for the Indian Navy by the end of 2025 mark significant milestones.





They reinforce ISRO's role in enhancing India's strategic defence capabilities through indigenous satellite technology, while simultaneously pushing the envelope in space launch vehicle development and satellite deployment capacity.





These efforts collectively signify a leap forward for India’s space and defence sectors this year and beyond.





