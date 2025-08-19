



Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni created a stir at Washington, DC, during US President Donald Trump’s high-profile multilateral meeting with European Union leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, when she greeted the US Chief of Protocol, Monica Crowley, with a traditional Indian “namaste.”





The gesture, with folded hands, is a customary Indian greeting symbolic of respect, humility, and warmth. Meloni’s use of this greeting was not entirely novel; she has been observed employing the same gesture earlier, notably at the G7 Summit in Italy this year, where she welcomed visiting leaders in a similar manner.





By choosing the traditional Indian salutation in an international diplomatic setting, Meloni not only highlighted her multicultural sensitivity but also underscored her increasingly visible personal rapport with Indian traditions and diplomacy, reinforced by her growing camaraderie with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The ties between PM Modi and PM Meloni have in fact gained considerable attention in recent years, both on the diplomatic and cultural fronts. Their interactions on global stages—whether exchanging greetings at the G20 in India or their friendly selfies at COP28 in Dubai—have been amplified across social media platforms.





The internet has coined the hashtag #Melodi, a blend of their names, to celebrate what is often portrayed as an unusually warm and personable relationship between two world leaders. Their bond has been depicted online in a light-hearted and sometimes humorous fashion, with users editing videos of their meetings to Bollywood soundtracks and playful captions, thereby creating a sense of cultural and diplomatic curiosity around the friendship.





Far from being trivial, these displays of personal chemistry reflect a deeper strategic alignment between New Delhi and Rome, spanning cooperation in sustainability, renewable energy, and industrial collaboration, signalling that the bond translates beyond optics into substantive policy partnerships.





At the Washington summit, Meloni balanced this cultural warmth with sharp political messaging. Speaking alongside Trump and European leaders, Meloni emphasized the necessity of unity in supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression.





Her statement, “If we want to reach peace and if we want to guarantee justice, we have to do it united. We are on the side of Ukraine,” underscored her firm alignment with transatlantic partners at a critical geopolitical juncture.





In her remarks, Meloni noted that the situation appeared to be entering a new phase after years without meaningful dialogue from Russia, suggesting that recent diplomatic manoeuvres—encouraged in part by US leadership—were beginning to shift the landscape. Her observation that “something is changing, something has changed” reflected cautious optimism about possible progress on the diplomatic front.





This summit illustrated the unusual convergence of personalities and ideologies: liberal centrists like French President Emmanuel Macron were seen standing alongside conservative populists such as Meloni, united by the common cause of supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty.





For Meloni, the dual dimensions of her presence—the embrace of Indian cultural gestures such as “namaste” and her strong rhetorical push for unity over Ukraine—positioned her as both a culturally agile figure on the world stage and as a steadfast political actor within NATO’s core.





Taken together, her conduct at the summit highlighted the evolution of Italy’s diplomatic persona under her leadership: rooted in strong alliances, infused with personal diplomacy, and amplified by her growing symbolism as a bridge between Western traditions and Eastern cultural sensibilities.





Based On ANI Report







