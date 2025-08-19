



In a surprising diplomatic development on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump temporarily paused his ongoing negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a delegation of European leaders to hold a direct phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to sources familiar with the matter.





The European leaders and Zelenskyy were not present during the call, which reportedly lasted around 40 minutes. The news was first reported by German outlet Bild and subsequently confirmed through U.S. and European officials speaking to CNN.





Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov later described the exchange as a “candid and very constructive phone call,” underscoring a possible new phase in U.S.–Russia engagement over the Ukraine conflict.





During the call, Trump briefed Putin on his discussions with European leaders and Zelenskyy, while Putin reiterated his government’s support for direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Significantly, Trump suggested he was working to arrange either a direct bilateral meeting or a trilateral summit involving himself, Putin, and Zelenskyy in the near future.





Although the Kremlin stopped short of confirming whether Putin formally agreed to such a structure, Ushakov indicated that both presidents discussed the idea of elevating the level of negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, potentially opening the door for higher-profile peace talks.





Adding a personal note, Putin also thanked Trump once again for hosting him earlier in Alaska, an encounter that has increasingly taken on symbolic weight as a cornerstone of recent U.S.–Russia diplomacy.





Following the exchange, Trump publicly framed the interaction as part of a broader effort to bring the Ukraine war closer to a resolution. Standing by his message of optimism, he declared that “peace is within reach,” and reaffirmed Washington’s role in shaping future security arrangements for Kyiv.





According to Trump, the United States is actively considering security guarantees for Ukraine, though he stopped short of detailing whether such guarantees would involve the deployment of U.S. troops or purely political and diplomatic commitments.





He also noted that Putin had, for the first time, agreed in principle to consider security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a settlement process. This marks a significant shift in Russian rhetoric, given Moscow’s prior insistence on rejecting Western security involvement in the conflict.





Perhaps most striking was Trump’s acknowledgment that prospective negotiations may also touch upon “possible exchanges of territory,” a reference to the contentious issue of battlefield lines and territorial control within the war zone.





By invoking the “current line of contact,” Trump suggested that talks could involve compromises acknowledging the realities on the ground, a subject likely to remain deeply divisive among Kyiv and its European supporters.





Nonetheless, Trump emphasised that he would press ahead with efforts to stage a trilateral summit with Putin and Zelenskyy “as soon as we can,” positioning Washington as the central mediator in this process.





This sequence of events highlights the increasingly personal and hands-on role Trump has chosen to take in the Ukraine crisis since his recent Alaska summit with Putin.





His decision to halt a high-level meeting with Zelenskyy and European leaders in order to speak privately with the Russian leader has raised eyebrows among allies, particularly in Europe, where questions linger about Washington’s long-term strategic alignment.





Still, Trump has insisted that close direct communication with Putin is essential to bridging divides and potentially moving toward peace.





By actively involving himself in high-stakes diplomacy and floating the prospect of U.S.-backed security guarantees, Trump is now shaping what could become the next critical stage of the Ukraine peace process.





Based On ANI Report







