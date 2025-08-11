



Pakistani Army Chief Air Marshal Asim Munir, during his recent visit to the United States, reiterated Pakistan's stance on Kashmir by calling the region the country's "jugular vein."





He emphasised that Kashmir is not an internal matter of India but remains an unresolved international issue, echoing the historical perspective attributed to Pakistan’s founding leader, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Munir made these remarks while addressing the Pakistani diaspora in Tampa, Florida, marking his second visit to the US within one and a half months.





He highlighted that these visits symbolize a new dimension in Pakistan-US relations aimed at fostering constructive, sustainable, and positive engagement between the two countries.





Munir credited former US President Donald Trump for playing a strategic role in preventing wars between India and Pakistan and many other conflicts worldwide. He expressed Pakistan's gratitude for Trump's leadership, noting that it helped stop war between the two South Asian neighbours, though India maintained that the ceasefire was bilaterally negotiated without US mediation.





Additionally, Munir spoke about prospects of a trade agreement with the US that could attract significant investments and cited other major successes Pakistan has achieved on the international relations front.





The "jugular vein" metaphor Munir used concerning Kashmir is a reiteration of Pakistan’s long-held position that the Kashmir issue is vital to its national interests and identity. This statement garnered significant controversy and drew sharp rebuttal from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which asserted that Kashmir is a union territory of India with no foreign element in its internal affairs.





The MEA stated that the only connection Kashmir has with Pakistan is regarding Pakistan's illegal occupation of parts of the region, which India expects to be vacated.





Munir had made the "jugular vein" comment weeks before the tragic Pahalgam attack, which was a terror attack on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian authorities linked the attack to Pakistan-sponsored groups, viewing it as part of Pakistan's continuing effort to keep the Kashmir conflict alive.





India's response to terror provocations like the Pahalgam attack was Operation Sindoor in May, which targeted terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Following these events, Munir claimed that Pakistan had responded "resolutely and forcefully" to the conflict with India and warned of a strong reply to any aggression by India.





Munir’s US visits have involved high-level engagements with senior political and military leaders as well as Pakistani diaspora communities. Notably, in June, Munir attended a private luncheon with then-President Donald Trump, an uncommon honour typically reserved for heads of state or government. This engagement concluded with announcements of enhanced US-Pakistan cooperation, including agreements related to energy, such as an oil deal.





In sum, Asim Munir’s statements and diplomatic activities signal Pakistan’s intent to reaffirm its claim over Kashmir as a central issue and highlight its efforts to improve relations with the US amid ongoing tensions with India. The continued usage of the "jugular vein" metaphor underscores the deep symbolic and strategic significance Pakistan attaches to Kashmir in its national narrative and military outlook.





Based On ET News Report







