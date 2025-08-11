



Asim Munir, made a highly provocative nuclear threat against India during a closed-door event in Tampa, Florida, marking the first known instance of a Pakistani nuclear threat issued from US soil.





He declared that if Pakistan faced an existential threat, it would "take half the world down with us," underscoring Pakistan's readiness to use its nuclear arsenal aggressively in a conflict with India.





Munir's rhetoric extended to threatening destruction of any Indian infrastructure built on the Indus River water channels with missiles, following India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, warning that such acts could risk starvation for 250 million people in Pakistan.





He said, "We will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does so, we will destroy it with 10 missiles," emphasizing that Pakistan has no shortage of missiles to carry out this threat.





This event was reportedly a black-tie dinner hosted by businessman Adnan Asad, honorary consul for Tampa, and attended by about 120 Florida-based people of Pakistani origin. The event reportedly banned digital devices, and even an Israel Defence Forces representative was present.





Munir also commented on the recent India-Pakistan military conflict, criticizing India for not disclosing its losses during the four-day war and invoking religious symbolism (Surah Al-Fil) as a warning. He described India metaphorically as a "shiny Mercedes" and Pakistan as a "dump truck full of gravel," implying that although Pakistan is less sophisticated, collision with India would be damaging to both.





Additionally, Munir hinted at the military's importance in Pakistani politics, stating, "They say war is too serious to be left to the Generals, but politics is also too serious to be left to the politicians," fuelling speculation about his potential political aspirations.





These statements have sparked global concern about Pakistan's nuclear brinkmanship, particularly given the unprecedented nature of delivering such a threat on US soil and the complex geopolitical tensions in South Asia.





Munir's visit to the US comes shortly after a White House luncheon with then-President Trump, where he even recommended Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize for supposed peace efforts.





Munir’s remarks represent a significant escalation in Pakistan's public nuclear threats against India, heightening fears of regional instability and underscoring the fragile nature of subcontinental security dynamics.





Based On A NDTV Report





