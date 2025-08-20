



External Affairs Minister of India, Dr. S Jaishankar, is currently on a three-day official visit to Russia from August 19 to 21, 2025, at the invitation of Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.





This visit underlines the depth and strategic significance of India-Russia ties at a time when global geopolitical dynamics are undergoing rapid transformation. As part of his engagements, Dr. Jaishankar is scheduled to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on August 21, where both sides will hold wide-ranging discussions on political, strategic, economic, and regional issues of mutual importance.





According to Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministers will pay "special attention to the current and future avenues for promoting bilateral cooperation," suggesting a strong focus on strengthening existing collaborations while also identifying potential areas to expand their partnership.





In the lead-up to these talks, Dr. Jaishankar interacted with Russian scholars and leading think-tank representatives, a dialogue that allowed him to discuss not only the trajectory of India-Russia relations but also pressing themes of world geopolitics.





He emphasised India’s viewpoint on contemporary international challenges and reiterated the value of India-Russia engagement in areas spanning trade, defence, energy, and connectivity, while also assessing the larger implications of shifting global equations. This outreach reflects India’s intent to engage with the Russian intellectual community and consolidate people-to-people and institutional exchanges that underpin long-term diplomatic relationships.





One of the central highlights of Dr. Jaishankar’s visit is his role as co-chair of the 26th Session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC), held on August 20.





This commission remains one of the most important platforms for structured engagement between the two countries, providing an institutional mechanism to review progress across multiple sectors and to set new goals for the future.





The 26th session comes against the background of increasing efforts by both nations to diversify their economic exchanges beyond defence and hydrocarbons, with growing interest in areas such as technology, pharmaceuticals, nuclear energy, and cultural cooperation.





Through this framework, India and Russia reaffirm their long-term partnership in key economic domains while simultaneously placing new emphasis on emerging industries and innovation-driven cooperation.





Besides institutional dialogues, Dr. Jaishankar is also scheduled to address the India-Russia Business Forum in Moscow. This event brings together policymakers, industry leaders, and investors from both countries to explore new commercial opportunities.





With India’s expanding role in global supply chains and Russia’s recent pivot towards diversifying markets amidst shifting international alignments, the forum is expected to encourage greater trade volumes, joint ventures, and investment commitments.





Discussions are also likely to emphasize energy cooperation, including crude oil and natural gas supplies, as well as collaborations in critical minerals, connectivity corridors such as the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), and cooperation in emerging fields like digital technologies, fintech, and clean energy.





At the strategic and political level, Dr. Jaishankar’s meeting with Sergey Lavrov is expected to include a comprehensive review of the broader bilateral agenda while also addressing pressing regional and global challenges.





Both India and Russia have historically maintained a “special and privileged strategic partnership,” which has served as a strong foundation for cooperation across defence, nuclear energy, and space. Today, that cooperation is being tested and reshaped amid turbulence in global geopolitics, including the protracted Ukraine conflict, regional tensions in Asia, and the reconfiguration of multilateral institutions. India, guided by its principle of strategic autonomy, has sought to maintain a balanced stance globally while deepening practical economic cooperation with Russia, particularly in the energy, defence, and technology sectors.





Moscow, in turn, views India as a key partner in its multipolar world vision, both bilaterally and through platforms like the BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), and G20.





Dr. Jaishankar’s Moscow visit underscores both continuity and renewal in the India-Russia relationship. It reflects the sustained political will in New Delhi and Moscow to safeguard their long-standing strategic partnership while adapting to new geopolitical and economic realities.





The agenda for the talks between Jaishankar and Lavrov—spanning trade, economics, security, technology, and cultural cooperation—demonstrates the multidimensional nature of ties and the commitment of both countries to strengthen them further.





At a time of global instability and shifting power structures, this visit is intended not only to consolidate institutional cooperation but also to send a strong political signal about the enduring relevance of the India-Russia partnership in shaping a more balanced global order.





Based On ANI Report







